If you head on over to Currys PC World’s eBay store right now, you can get two discounts on the superb iPad Pro 2020, letting you nab the 128GB model for just £664.05.

The listing was already reduced from £739 to £699, but if you use the code PROMOFIVE at the checkout before April 22, then you can bring the price down even further to only £664.05 – saving you a massive £74.95 in total.

Deal: iPad Pro 2020 for just £664.05 from Currys PC World (use code PROMOFIVE)

It almost goes without saying, but if you’re in the market for a high-end tablet that can function as both a work and multimedia device, then your best bet is still the iPad Pro 2020. While last year’s update didn’t bring about quite as many changes as its predecessor, the iPad Pro 2020 is still one of the best tablets to go for, particularly at this lower price range.

Giving the tablet a four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “If you already own the previous-gen iPad Pro then there’s little here to warrant an upgrade. No real performance boosts and very few user-facing new features. You can even use the new Magic Keyboard with the older tablet.

But this is still a fantastic device, and for the right person it’s the best tablet going. It’s beautifully designed, packs a gorgeous display, and works with a bounty of strong add-ons and apps. It’s as close to a laptop replacement as I’ve found – even if it won’t be completely there for everyone.”

It’s also worth pointing out that the new iPad Pro is the first device in the iPad range to feature two rear-facing cameras, with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor and a secondary 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Obviously, it’s a tad more cumbersome to take shots via an iPad as opposed to a phone, but for scanning documents and capturing notes for work, these sensors can do the job tremendously.

At one of its lowest prices yet, there’s never been a better time to snag a brand new iPad Pro 2020 – just be sure to use the code PROMOFIVE at the checkout to receive the full discount.

