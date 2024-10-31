There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Currys is already up and running with its Black Friday sale, but it would be easy to miss this gem of a Henry vacuum cleaner deal.

The UK retailer hasn’t officially marked this as a Black Friday deal, but it is selling the Numatic Henry XL Plus vacuum cleaner for £139 right now. That’s a £40 saving on the usual price of £179.

This isn’t your mother’s dinky little Henry vacuum cleaner, either. This is a super-sized model with a huge 15-litre capacity and a 12.5 metre cord. In other words, it’s ideal for those huge cleaning jobs that a compact battery-powered Dyson just wouldn’t be able to deal with.

Our Home Technology editor David Ludlow reviewed the Numatic Henry XL Plus at launch and handed out a strong 4 out of 5 score. “Considering its wide range of tools, this is a great choice for anyone who has a very large home or wants to tackle bigger jobs, such as DIY debris removal,” he noted,

This is a reference to the comprehensive range of attachments that Numatic bundles in here. That includes a three-piece stainless steel tube set, a combination floor tool, an AiroBrush140, a specialist hard floor tool, and a flexi crevice tool.

David also pointed out that “thanks to its self-seal HepaFlo bags, it keeps dust locked away”. Indeed, cleaning performance is strong here, with a measured 431AW of suction power. That’s a whole lot of cleaning power, handling our reviewer’s DIY debris without a problem.

Indeed, we were so impressed with the Numatic Henry XL Plus that it made its way onto our current Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024 round-up as our ‘Best large budget vacuum’ pick.

“If you’re searching for a big vacuum cleaner on a small budget, the Numatic Henry XL Plus is an excellent pick,” we noted.