Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys is already up and running with its Black Friday sale, but it would be easy to miss this gem of a Henry vacuum cleaner deal.

The UK retailer hasn’t officially marked this as a Black Friday deal, but it is selling the Numatic Henry XL Plus vacuum cleaner for £139 right now. That’s a £40 saving on the usual price of £179.

Save £40 on the Numatic Henry XL Plus

Save £40 on the Numatic Henry XL Plus

The Numatic Henry XL Plus is available at a £40 discount on Currys ahead of Black Friday.

  • Currys
  • Save £40
  • Now £139
View Deal

This isn’t your mother’s dinky little Henry vacuum cleaner, either. This is a super-sized model with a huge 15-litre capacity and a 12.5 metre cord. In other words, it’s ideal for those huge cleaning jobs that a compact battery-powered Dyson just wouldn’t be able to deal with.

Our Home Technology editor David Ludlow reviewed the Numatic Henry XL Plus at launch and handed out a strong 4 out of 5 score. “Considering its wide range of tools, this is a great choice for anyone who has a very large home or wants to tackle bigger jobs, such as DIY debris removal,” he noted,

This is a reference to the comprehensive range of attachments that Numatic bundles in here. That includes a three-piece stainless steel tube set, a combination floor tool, an AiroBrush140, a specialist hard floor tool, and a flexi crevice tool.

David also pointed out that “thanks to its self-seal HepaFlo bags, it keeps dust locked away”. Indeed, cleaning performance is strong here, with a measured 431AW of suction power. That’s a whole lot of cleaning power, handling our reviewer’s DIY debris without a problem.

Indeed, we were so impressed with the Numatic Henry XL Plus that it made its way onto our current Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024 round-up as our ‘Best large budget vacuum’ pick.

“If you’re searching for a big vacuum cleaner on a small budget, the Numatic Henry XL Plus is an excellent pick,” we noted.

You might like…

One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

Jon Mundy 54 mins ago
Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
When is Black Friday 2024? It’s later than you think

When is Black Friday 2024? It’s later than you think

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words