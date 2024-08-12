Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

It’s a tricky one to spot but Amazon has a fantastic OnePlus Watch 2 deal for anyone in the market after a new wearable.

At the moment, you can bag the fantastic OnePlus Watch 2 for the low price of just £229. The reason why you might scroll past it is because the listing currently has the ‘before’ price set at £237.50 when in actual fact the true RRP is £299.

With that in mind, the real saving you’re getting here is a hefty £70, which is a steal given that the OnePlus Watch 2 is already one of the best smartwatches you can buy, let alone a great Wear OS device.

Huge OnePlus Watch 2 Price Cut

This deal is a tad tricky to spot as the ‘before’ price is listed as being much lower than the actual RRP which is £299, making this a massive £70 saving.

  • Amazon
  • Was £299
  • Now £229
View Deal

If you’ve been reading our coverage for quite some time then you may remember that the original OnePlus Watch was a bit of a dud. Scratch that, it was actually the worst smartwatch I have ever reviewed, and in that regard, it hasn’t been bested since. With that launch in the rearview mirror however, OnePlus went back to the drawing board for a far more thoughtful wearable.

For starters, the OnePlus Watch 2, particularly in its radiant steel variant, is quite eye-catching, putting it more in line with the likes of Samsung when it comes to manufacturing a digital timepiece that’s also fashionable.

Unlike its predecessor, the Watch 2 utilises Wear OS as its main operating system, so you can dive into all the benefits that its ecosystem offers including access to apps like Google Wallet and Maps on your wrist.

It’s also a great fitness tracking companion, with dual-band frequency GPS for detailed route tracking, as well as over 100 workouts to log so you can keep track of a varied routine. Where the OnePlus Watch 2 really shines however is in its battery life.

While you can get up to four-days of use in smartwatch mode, OnePlus has incorporated a ‘power save’ mode that bumps that up to 12-days. This mode doesn’t feel too hampering either, as you can still see notifications, track workouts and even control music playback.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has really helped to raise the bar for Wear OS in its fight against the Apple Watch, and while it’s reduced by such a vast amount, this is a great time to pick one up for yourself. If you do want see what’s available on the other side however, check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

