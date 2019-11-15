Currys PC World may have shown its hand of some of the best Black Friday deals, but Amazon is still chiming in with this Shark upright vacuum, now cut down in price by 43%.

Live out all your Queen dreams and Break Free on Amazon’s Deal of the Day, seeing a significant reduction on the Shark Upright Pet Hair Vacuum Cleaner, helping to whip any pet hair infested household to be spick and span in no time.

Best Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV681UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away, Powerful, Red With its Pet Power Brush attachment households with dogs or cats can benefit from an excellent clean. Transform easily into handheld and enjoy a number of attachments for different surfaces.

Usually retailing at £299.99, you can now pick up this Shark vacuum for only £169.99, a hefty £130 off its original price.

A lot of vacuum cleaner manufacturers are cutting ties altogether with corded vacuum cleaner models, leaving you powerless to the sometimes temperamental nature of a short running time that doesn’t allow you to whip round the whole house. However, this does place you in good stead if you go on a search for older models, usually massively discounted.

This Shark upright vacuum cleaner is no different, ready and raring to zero in on that pesky pet hair that manages to get just about everywhere, ensuring you finish the job with the reliability of plugging straight into the mains.

Equipped with a Pet Power Brush attachment, draw out pet hair from carpets, stairs and furniture with ease. With its Lift-Away design, the Shark upright vacuum will even transform into a handheld device, ideal for using in the car or those harder to reach areas, from low down to high up.

With its Anti-Allergen Complete Seal and a range of attachments to ensure you can sweep through carpets, hard flooring and more tricky surfaces, the Shark Upright Pet Hair Vacuum Cleaner is an all-rounder.

Now down to £169.99, a 43% saving, there’s no time like the present to swoop in and clean up on a fantastic saving.

