There is over £130 off this essential OnePlus 7T bundle deal

You can get a load of accessories free when buying the OnePlus 7T for the same price as buying the handset alone.

Named the ‘BOOM Bundle’, this OnePlus 7T is sure to excite some with a ton of accessories that make for one explosive deal.

Benefit from a car charger, protective case, Warp Charge power adaptor, Type-C 3.5mm adaptor and more alongside your sparkly new OnePlus 7T handset. All for the value of £549, this is the RRP of the OnePlus 7T itself, slashing the price of the bundle by £133.70.

The latest smartphone from the Chinese brand, the OnePlus 7T is a fantastic handset that offers a load of interesting and exciting upgrades from its predecessor, one of the most exciting of which is its 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. What makes a fluid display, exactly? A leap to a 90Hz refresh rate from the more standardised 60Hz, offering smoother, more responsive interactions, from scrolling to gaming with more frames per second.

Alongside this, the screen also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking, on top of face unlock capabilities, too. Here, then, you’ll be spoilt for choice, the tech for this packed into the dewdrop housing for the OnePlus 7T’s front-facing camera. Sadly you won’t be able to enjoy the novelty of the pop-up mechanics of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

In terms of its rear camera package, you’ll find a triple threat deal with a 48MP main sensor, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto sensor.

One of the areas we felt the OnePlus 7T performed best was its low light shooting with Nightscape mode able to capture clearer images with far less noise.

Loaded with a 3800mAh battery cell, you can expect a fairly solid battery life, able to stretch into a second day of usage when we trialled it out. Complete with 30T Warp charging, another of those key differences from its predecessor, 30 minutes on charge promises a charge of up to 70%.

Down from £682.70 to £549, then, this is an excellent deal, getting you a little more for your money when picking up your own OnePlus 7T.

