There is now a phenomenal £120 saving on the 2018 iPad Pro

Act fast – Currys PC World are still running its £120 discount on the 11-inch 256GB 2018 iPad Pro.

When it comes to Apple, ‘out with the old and in with the new’ usually means getting some pretty hefty reductions on previous models of its gadgets. Now that the the 2020 iPad Pro has well and truly been unveiled, then, you can expect to pick up the 2018 edition of the iPad Pro.

Currys PC World is leading the charge with a £120 price cut, bringing the 256GB 11-inch model of the iPad Pro down to just £769 from its full cost of £889 with the discount available on both the Space Grey and Silver model.

The 2018 iPad Pro is an exceptional machine that is both powerful in performance and – as is the nature with Apple products – rather lovely to look at, not least because of its beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, that runs nearly edge to edge. Finally forgoing the ‘Home’ button, which features on lower tiered iPads in Apple’s range, this allows for a far more expansive canvas on which you can create.

Its display also offers Apple’s ProMotion feature, which intelligently switches between refresh rates to better accommodate the task you’re trying to complete on your iPad Pro with up to 120Hz refresh rate ideal for when you’re utilising the Apple Pencil 2 to draw. This means an even more responsive and fluid display as you scroll through apps or do a spot of gaming.

Alongside True Tone, automatically adapting how colours are displayed, alongside brightness, depending on your environment, this is one impressive display from Apple.

Of course, with such exceptional features and the ability to power through media editing tasks, the 2018 iPad Pro has to have some serious brains behind the operation. Under the hood, then, you’ll find the A12X Bionic chipset, the key reason behind us dubbing the 2018 iPad Pro “the most powerful tablet we’ve ever reviewed.”

An excellent digital canvas to build your creations upon, make the most of this juicy £120 saving on the 2018 iPad Pro, packing 256GB of storage.

2018 iPad Pro Deal Apple 11" iPad Pro (2018) - 256 GB, Silver Boasting the stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with ProMotion and a 120Hz refresh rate, this iPad Pro model is also compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 and packs the powerful A12X Bionic chipset.

Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.