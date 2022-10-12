 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is our wearable Prime Day pick thanks to this epic discount

You can make a hefty saving on the Xiaomi Mi Smart 6 with this Amazon Prime Day deal, making this already-affordable fitness tracker irresistible.

If you’re looking to keep an eye on your daily fitness, including monitoring your steps and your heart rate, then a fitness tracker is an ideal place to start. This one from Xiaomi is now eminently more affordable thanks to a new cut-price deal, and it does the basics well along with offering a bright and colourful screen.

Previously £39.99, the Mi Smart Band 6 has now had its price chopped down to £24.99 – a £15 savng.

This should tick the boxes if you want a basic fitness tracker, but should you want any other tech products then you can head over to our Amazon Prime Early Access deals hub where we’ve got a full rundown on the great savings you can make.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 may not be a feature-packed smartwatch, but it can help you get a handle on your day-to-day fitness thanks to a suite of tracking options and over a week of battery life on intensive usage.

The bases are all covered handsomely by this device, which can reliably track your steps, count the steps you’ve taken, take note of the distance travelled, and monitor your overnight sleep. The latter of these was a bit spottier in its efficacy though, with the stages of sleep not always being accurately noticed.

Along with noting your daily activities, the watch is good at encouraging you to get up and move after rest periods so that you don’t fall too far behind your fitness goals.

While there’s no onboard GPS for this watch, that’s simply par for the course at this price point, and you can hook it up to your smartphone for more accurate distance tracking when you’re on the go.

In fact, this watch isn’t particularly well-attuned for starting workouts in general, with the option to start one being hidden a few menus deep and the selection of sports being a little idiosyncratic – though it does at least feature the basics such as running, walking, and cycling.

If you’re looking for a simple and discreet tracker, and you’re not concerned about going into the finer points of your exercise routine and fitness, then this does the job very well for the price.

