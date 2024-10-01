Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The world’s slimmest foldable has its first big price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor Magic V3 is the hottest foldable on the block right now and the ultra-thin and light new model is currently £300 off.

Head on over to the manufacturer’s website and you’ll be able to buy the Honor Magic V3 for £1,399.99 with the code AV3EB300 or by claiming and copying the voucher on the product page.

That knocks £300 off the lofty asking price of £1,699.99 for this book-like foldable that is famed for being what our reviewer calls an “impressively thin and light” device that improves on durability compared to the previous generation, has a near crease-free inner display, and manages easy all-day battery life.

The device weighs just 226g and 9.2mm, making it the thinnest and lightest foldable to date, finally bringing the form factor in line with traditional candybar phones. Despite the slim design, Honor has packed in a 5,150mAh battery that can be replenished at 66W wired and 50W wirelessly.

There’s also a capable set of lenses on the back of the phone that perform well when compared to other foldable phones. And there are flagship-level specs powering the device with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The displays are 6.34-inch (outer) and 7.92-inch (inner). The cover screen overs 5000 nts of peak brightness, 120Hz LTPO OLED tech and Dolby Vision. There’s also a FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Internally, that practically crease-free screen that promises a 2.3K resolution and mirrors all the other good stuff on the outside.

Honor Magic V3 unfolded on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's leading the book-style foldable charge with the impossibly thin and light Magic V3.

Pros

  • Impressively thin and light
  • Improved durability is welcome
  • Easy all-day battery life
  • Near crease-less inner display

Cons

  • Camera performance varies in low-light
  • MagicOS lacks the polish of alternative foldables
  • Magic Portal isn’t all that helpful

Our reviewer is pretty impressed with the Honor Magic V3, giving it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. He concluded: “Honor has knocked it out of the park with the Magic V3, offering the thinnest and lightest foldable to date, complete with solid battery life, great performance and a handy trio of cameras. The biggest hurdle continues to be Honor’s MagicOS 8, which lacks the polish and finesse compared to most other book-style foldables.”

