The value in this Pixel 7a deal is out of this world

We’ve spotted a phenomenal deal on one of the best smartphones on the market, Google’s Pixel 7a.

It’s through Mobiles.co.uk, and it gives you the Pixel 7a on a 24 month Vodafone contract, with a generous 100GB of data, for just £18 a month after cashback, with no up front fee.

Without that cashback offer applied, this contract costs £26 a month. You’re effectively saving £192 across the length of the contract, then.

This is for a phone that we called “a triumph” in our 4.5-star review. “Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones,” we concluded.

We’ve rated previous Pixel A-series phones highly, but the Pixel 7a takes things to the next level. While these phones have always had good cameras, clean software, and tidy designs for the money, the addition of wireless charging and a 90Hz display really makes the difference.

All of a sudden, you’re looking at a phone that doesn’t feel all that far removed from flagship devices that cost double the money.

If you’ve never used a Pixel camera before, it really is a joy to shoot with. It’s fire-and-forget photography at its finest, with effortlessly bright, detailed, and contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

All in all, it’s tough to think of a phone that offers better value for money right now, especially when you factor in this particular Pixel 7a deal. Go get it.