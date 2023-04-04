The unbelievable Mac mini M2 deals continue to flood in

The Apple Mac mini M2 is a superb option for people who like to hand pick their accessories and already have a good monitor. Today it’s on sale for a great price at Amazon in the United States.

Shoppers in the US can get £50 off the asking price for a Mac that already offers excellent value considering the power housed within the sleek silver design.

The latest version, the Apple Mac mini M2 is currently $549, down from the usual $599 asking price. Or, it you prefer, that’s 8% off. This is a deal we have seen before and UK shoppers can also find a similar discount.

Apple Mac mini M2 is $50 off at Amazon US Amazon US is selling the Apple Mac mini M2 computer for just $549 ($50 / 8% off). Powered by Apple’s latest chips, it’s perfect if you already have your own accessories. Amazon US

Was $599

Now $549 View Deal

This model is for the standard M2 processor that also powers MacBook Air and MacBook Pro options. It comes with a 256GB SSD drive, 8GB of RAM and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

The Apple Mac mini M2 also offers 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI for connecting your monitors, and even a couple of USB-A ports for your accessories like wired keyboards, mice and external drives. The latest connectivity standards also include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and even the humble headphone jack is included!

In our review of the Mac mini M2 earned a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge with a 4.5 star review. We loved how it easily fits into existing set ups, the power of the M2 chip, and the quiet running.

Our own Max Parker opined: “This machine is easier to recommend than the iMac 24-inch with its M1 chip, not only because it’s more capable but because it’s more versatile – choose your screen size, choose your peripherals and make this fit in with your space. It’s best for those who already have a display, keyboard and mouse ready though, or else the initial outlay will quickly grow.

“The Mac Mini does enough to make it an easy choice for many people and it’s another example of how Apple’s M-series of chips is making worrying about performance in more affordable machines a thing of the past.”