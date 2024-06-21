The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

Searching for an outdoor speaker that offers big bass and 360-degree sound in time for summer? Don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Ultimate Ears Epicboom.

The Epicboom has dropped to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Head there now to grab the portable Bluetooth speaker for as low as £283.79.

Was £329.99

£283.79 View Deal

It’s been less than a year since the Epicboom launched last September, making this our first summer with the outdoor speaker. The speaker would usually cost you £329.99, making this the perfect time to nab it for £46.20 less.

Is the Ultimate Ears Epicboom worth buying?

Another fun outdoor speaker from Ultimate Ears Pros Warm, yet punchy performance

Strong Bluetooth connection

Nice looks

Solid battery life Cons Not the sharpest performance

Rivals offer more fidelity

The Ultimate Ears Epicboom is a wireless outdoor speaker that arrived in September 2023.

The speaker combines a rugged and waterproof design (it can actually float in water) with a long battery life and warm, punchy audio performance.

You can pair the speaker with other Ultimate Ears Boom models for a bigger, party-filling sound, or use the app to customise the EQ for your own listening in the garden or by the pool.

The Epicboom offers up to 17 hours of battery life to keep the music going for a while between charges, and there’s an Outdoor Boost mode for listening outdoors.

Finally, the speaker supports up to 55m of mobile range and can connect to Android phones effortlessly using the Magic Button – even when the speaker was previously powered off.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ultimate Ears Epicboom review.

