Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Searching for an outdoor speaker that offers big bass and 360-degree sound for summer? Don’t miss this deal on the Ultimate Ears Epicboom. 

Searching for an outdoor speaker that offers big bass and 360-degree sound in time for summer? Don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Ultimate Ears Epicboom

The Epicboom has dropped to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Head there now to grab the portable Bluetooth speaker for as low as £283.79. 

Get the Ultimate Ears Epicboom for just £283.79

Get the Ultimate Ears Epicboom for just £283.79

It’s the first summer since Ultimate Ears launched its 360-degree Epicboom and the Bluetooth speaker has already seen a tempting discount. Head to Amazon today to save £46.20 and get the speaker for just £283.79 down from £329.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • £283.79
View Deal

It’s been less than a year since the Epicboom launched last September, making this our first summer with the outdoor speaker. The speaker would usually cost you £329.99, making this the perfect time to nab it for £46.20 less. 

Is the Ultimate Ears Epicboom worth buying? 

Ultimate Ears Epicboom main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another fun outdoor speaker from Ultimate Ears

Pros

  • Warm, yet punchy performance
  • Strong Bluetooth connection
  • Nice looks
  • Solid battery life

Cons

  • Not the sharpest performance
  • Rivals offer more fidelity

The Ultimate Ears Epicboom is a wireless outdoor speaker that arrived in September 2023. 

The speaker combines a rugged and waterproof design (it can actually float in water) with a long battery life and warm, punchy audio performance. 

You can pair the speaker with other Ultimate Ears Boom models for a bigger, party-filling sound, or use the app to customise the EQ for your own listening in the garden or by the pool. 

The Epicboom offers up to 17 hours of battery life to keep the music going for a while between charges, and there’s an Outdoor Boost mode for listening outdoors. 

Finally, the speaker supports up to 55m of mobile range and can connect to Android phones effortlessly using the Magic Button – even when the speaker was previously powered off. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ultimate Ears Epicboom review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a premium outdoor speaker, we’d also recommend checking out this deal we spotted on the Sonos Move 2

You might like…

No other Galaxy S22 Ultra deal comes close to this

No other Galaxy S22 Ultra deal comes close to this

Jessica Gorringe 11 mins ago
John Lewis is selling the Pixel Tablet for just £299

John Lewis is selling the Pixel Tablet for just £299

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is already discounted before launch

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is already discounted before launch

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Our favourite budget fan is now even cheaper

Our favourite budget fan is now even cheaper

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The new Honor 200 Pro already has £100 off

The new Honor 200 Pro already has £100 off

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This discounted mobile controller is a must for PlayStation fans

This discounted mobile controller is a must for PlayStation fans

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words