The ultimate robot vacuum is now a fraction of the price

For the ultimate hands-free floor cleaning experience, you’d be hard pressed to find a better robot vacuum than the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, especially now it’s at a bargain price.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is a truly multifunctional device, as it’s not only able to both vacuum and mop but it can also self-empty and auto refill its water tank independently, offering a complete hands-free cleaning experience.

The all-in-one dock is a beast of a device and is able to do most of the heavy lifting for you. Firstly, it automatically fills the robot’s water tank for up to 300 square metres of cleaning. Once it finishes cleaning, the dock will even self wash and dry the mop to avoid any lingering bacteria and smells.

Not only that but the dock can even store up to seven week’s worth of debris without you needing to empty it yourself.

The robot itself has a powerful 5500Pa HyperForce suction that’s supported by a floating rubber brush, which picks up hair without tangling and can catch the mess across your home, whether it’s a hard floor or a carpet.

There’s also an on-device 200ml water tank which supports the vibrating mopping system. Thanks to the sonic scrubbing technology, which works at 3000 times per minute, even dried in dirt can be removed.

The mop also automatically lifts once it detects carpet so it won’t dampen anywhere that shouldn’t.

Download the support app and you’ll be able to see multiple maps of your home, including a general map for quick cleaning, a 3D version and even multi-level mapping which recognises up to four different levels of your home.

Although we haven’t reviewed the model yet, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra currently boasts a 4.3-star rating, based on over 1,600 customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the design, features and how easy it is to set up the robot vacuum.

Take the hassle out of vacuuming and mopping and let technology do all the hard work for you, with this offer on the top-rated Roborock S7 Max Ultra.

