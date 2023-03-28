The ultimate PS5 bundle for Resident Evil fans just dropped

After couple of years of PS5 consoles being rarer than rocking horse poop, we’re actually seeing a few great deals now there’s enough to go around.

This one, from Box.co.uk, will save you a few bucks on the console with the brand new Resident Evil 4 remake bundled in.

It’s the disc edition of the PlayStation 5 with Resident Evil 4 and costs just £499.99 with the code BOX20 bringing it down from £519.99.

Save on the PS5 Disc Edition x Resident Evil 4 Resi 4 and a PS5 console with a DualSense controller is now on sale at Box.co.uk. Use the code BOX20 to get £20 off Box.co.uk

Use code BOX20

£499.99 View Deal

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the latest excursion through the archives from Capcom, which is faithfully rebuilding the catalogue for the latest consoles.

Previous instalments have been well received by gamers and, although there have been some mixed reviews on this remake, it’s unmissable for true devotees of the series. With this deal you’re essentially getting it for just £20.

Box.co.uk is offering free delivery next day delivery if ordered by 9pm and you can also collect from over 2,500 shops in the UK. There are also flexible payment options if you want to spread the cost across a little time without accruing interest.

The PS5 is really starting to come into its own, perhaps since last year when some long overdue exclusive games began to arrive. God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West added some much-needed clout to the line up.

Combine this with the improved availability and improved PlayStation Plus proposition and there’s never been a better time to take the plunge and freshen up your gaming set up with the current generation.

Our review calls it “a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or the 4K-capable graphics power. Combine this with a compelling user interface, growing selection of exclusive experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best consoles you can buy right now.”