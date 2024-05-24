Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate GoPro Hero vlogging kit is now going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re gonna go pro then you should really GoPro and this Hero 12 Black bundle gets you all the gear you need to up your action cam game.

Currys is selling the GoPro Hero 12 Black 4K Ultra HD Action Camera & Accessories Bundle for £349.99, which is £100 off the £449.99 regular price.

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

Save £100 on this bundle that gives you everything required to make the most of the GoPro Hero12 black camera, with support for 5.3K HDR video and loads more.

The bundle includes the Hero 12 Black camera itself in black, along with a spare battery, floating hand grip, head strap, and carrying case. The accessories are very much secondary to the main event though, which is the brilliant latest-generation action cam.

It can shoot video at upto 5.3K at 60 frames per second and also capture highly detailed 27-megapixel photographs. As well at full-speed HDR videos (up to 4K/120fps), you’ll also be able to record 8x (240fps) slow motion video at an impressive 2.7k. All of that high-resolution imagery is smoothed out nicely by the HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation tech.

There’s also the ability to shoot cinematic 16:9 video with the HyperView digital lens, while the innovative Night Effects shooting modes enable star trails, light painting, and light trails to be captured.

GoPro Hero 12 Black main
Recommended

Another fantastic action camera

Pros

  • Sharp and vibrant video
  • Improved battery life
  • AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever

Cons

  • There are better options for low light
  • Still no touch support on the front screen

As always, this GoPro is brave when facing the elements thanks to the 10-metre water proofing, enabling you to grab underwater footage without a case.

Our reviewer was a huge fan of the GoPro Hero 12 Black. Hannah Davies commented on the sharp and vibrant video, improved battery life compared to the predecessor, and the addition of support for Apple’s AirPods makes recording even easier.

“The GoPro Hero 12 Black improves upon the Hero 11 Black in a small number of impactful ways,” she wrote. “HDR support brings improved dynamic range, while AirPod support makes capturing clear audio even easier. The battery life is longer and there’s the usual updated image stabilisation.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

