The ultimate GoPro Hero vlogging kit is now going cheap

If you’re gonna go pro then you should really GoPro and this Hero 12 Black bundle gets you all the gear you need to up your action cam game.

Currys is selling the GoPro Hero 12 Black 4K Ultra HD Action Camera & Accessories Bundle for £349.99, which is £100 off the £449.99 regular price.

The bundle includes the Hero 12 Black camera itself in black, along with a spare battery, floating hand grip, head strap, and carrying case. The accessories are very much secondary to the main event though, which is the brilliant latest-generation action cam.

It can shoot video at upto 5.3K at 60 frames per second and also capture highly detailed 27-megapixel photographs. As well at full-speed HDR videos (up to 4K/120fps), you’ll also be able to record 8x (240fps) slow motion video at an impressive 2.7k. All of that high-resolution imagery is smoothed out nicely by the HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation tech.

There’s also the ability to shoot cinematic 16:9 video with the HyperView digital lens, while the innovative Night Effects shooting modes enable star trails, light painting, and light trails to be captured.

Another fantastic action camera Pros Sharp and vibrant video

Improved battery life

AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever Cons There are better options for low light

Still no touch support on the front screen

As always, this GoPro is brave when facing the elements thanks to the 10-metre water proofing, enabling you to grab underwater footage without a case.

Our reviewer was a huge fan of the GoPro Hero 12 Black. Hannah Davies commented on the sharp and vibrant video, improved battery life compared to the predecessor, and the addition of support for Apple’s AirPods makes recording even easier.

“The GoPro Hero 12 Black improves upon the Hero 11 Black in a small number of impactful ways,” she wrote. “HDR support brings improved dynamic range, while AirPod support makes capturing clear audio even easier. The battery life is longer and there’s the usual updated image stabilisation.”