The ultimate Google smart home bundle just dropped

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

BT is offering a superb deal on a Google smart home bundle right now.

Head over to the BT Shop website and scan down the page for the Google Nest Hub (1st Gen), and you should find what you’re looking for under ‘Bundle deals’.

Save £49 on a Google Nest Hub and Chromecast 4K bundle

BT is offering a bundle featuring the Google Nest Hub (1st Gen) and the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K (2020) for just £49.

The offer gives you the Google Nest Hub (1st Gen), which is worth £49 on its own, together with the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K (2020), which is worth £59, for £59. You’re essentially getting the Nest Hub for free here.

Let’s break down exactly what you’re getting here. The Google Nest Hub (1st Gen) is the product formerly known as the Google Home Hub. It’s a smart speaker with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, which makes it the perfect kitchen aid.

Slotting in seamlessly with your regular Google Nest speakers, it’ll show you weather reports, recipes, and more when you ask it using natural language. It’s essentially Google’s response to the Amazon Echo Show, and we gave it a glowing 4.5-star review at the time of launch.

As for the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K (2020), it’s a similarly accomplished media streaming dongle. You plug it into your TV, and you can stream 4K/60fps content from all of the usual providers.

You can use your phone to kick of streams from Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and co through the necessary apps, as you’d expect from a Google streaming devices. However, thanks to the Google TV OS and the bundled remote control, you can also select content directly like you can on a smart TV or media box.

Again, we awarded the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K 4.5 stars in our original review, so it’s a high quality piece of kit.

So you see, when we call this the ultimate Google smart home bundle, we really mean it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

