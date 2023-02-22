 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate DJI drone bundle just received a tasty discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for the easiest and cheapest way to get set-up with a decent drone bundle, this DJI Mini SE discount could be perfect.

Argos is the UK retailer offering this particular deal. For £339 (down from £359) you get the DJI Mini SE drone, as well as an accessory bundle that includes three intelligent batteries, three spare pairs of propellers, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag.

Save £20 on DJI Mini SE bundle

Save £20 on DJI Mini SE bundle

Argos is offering a comprehensive DJI Mini SE bundle for just £339, which is a saving of £20.

  • Argos
  • Save £20
  • Now £339
View Deal

That’s pretty much everything you could possibly need to hit the ground running with a drone.

The DJI Mini SE itself is one of the famed drone brand’s more compact fliers. It weighs just 242g, which isn’t much more than the weight of an average smartphone, yet it can capture super-sharp 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos.

These are expertly stabilised shots we’re talking about, too, courtesy of a three-axis motorised gimbal.

Some other vital statistics: the DJI Mini SE can fly at a maximum speed of 13 metres per second, and at a maximum height of 500 metres. You can get 30 minutes of flying time from a single charge, which will take you 120 minutes from empty.

Everything here is controlled through the DJI Fly app, which offers a Flight Tutorial and the ability to nail those cinematic aerial shots with just a couple of taps. It really is very intuitive, with QuickShot modes including Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket.

We haven’t reviewed the DJI Mini SE specifically, but we have reviewed a bunch of other DJI drones, and have never awarded them less than 4.5 stars, including for the Mini SE’s predecessor, the DJI Mavic Mini. They’re consistently brilliant.

You might like…

DJI Mini 3 Pro Review

DJI Mini 3 Pro Review

Sam Kieldsen 10 months ago
DJI Mini 2 Review

DJI Mini 2 Review

Thomas Deehan 2 years ago
UK Drone Laws Explained: Where can and can’t I fly my drone in 2019?

UK Drone Laws Explained: Where can and can’t I fly my drone in 2019?

Aatif Sulleyman 4 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.