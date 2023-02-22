The ultimate DJI drone bundle just received a tasty discount

If you’re looking for the easiest and cheapest way to get set-up with a decent drone bundle, this DJI Mini SE discount could be perfect.

Argos is the UK retailer offering this particular deal. For £339 (down from £359) you get the DJI Mini SE drone, as well as an accessory bundle that includes three intelligent batteries, three spare pairs of propellers, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag.

That’s pretty much everything you could possibly need to hit the ground running with a drone.

The DJI Mini SE itself is one of the famed drone brand’s more compact fliers. It weighs just 242g, which isn’t much more than the weight of an average smartphone, yet it can capture super-sharp 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos.

These are expertly stabilised shots we’re talking about, too, courtesy of a three-axis motorised gimbal.

Some other vital statistics: the DJI Mini SE can fly at a maximum speed of 13 metres per second, and at a maximum height of 500 metres. You can get 30 minutes of flying time from a single charge, which will take you 120 minutes from empty.

Everything here is controlled through the DJI Fly app, which offers a Flight Tutorial and the ability to nail those cinematic aerial shots with just a couple of taps. It really is very intuitive, with QuickShot modes including Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket.

We haven’t reviewed the DJI Mini SE specifically, but we have reviewed a bunch of other DJI drones, and have never awarded them less than 4.5 stars, including for the Mini SE’s predecessor, the DJI Mavic Mini. They’re consistently brilliant.