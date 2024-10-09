Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate budget Chromebook deal just dropped

We’re now into the final day of Amazon’s two-day Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, and the deals are coming thick and fast as consumers pick up those last-minute Prime-exclusive bargains.

That includes a tempting offer on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, a budget-focused Chromebook that’s cheaper than ever during the sales. In fact, you can pick up the IdeaPad Duet 3 with 64GB of storage for just £139 during the sales, £80.99 off its already-budget-friendly £219.99 RRP. 

Get the Lenvo IdeaPad Duet 3 for just £139

The budget-friendly Chromebook just got even more affordable with an £80 discount that brings it down to just £139.

  • Amazon
  • £80.99 off
  • £139
View Deal

The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but even if you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to access these money-off deals. Just remember to cancel the trial before it ends, or you’ll end up subscribing! 

It’s a very tempting price for a compact Chromebook laptop with an 11-inch tablet-sized body that connects to a keyboard case for a true laptop experience. 

The combination of a Snapdragon 7c processor and 4GB of RAM may sound fairly modest, but the beauty of Google’s ChromeOS is that it’s incredibly lightweight and uses cloud processing for much of the heavy lifting. It’s also why the Chromebook only comes with 64GB of onboard storage; most of it is handled by the cloud. 

The 11-inch screen boasts a pixel-packed 2K resolution that’s ideal for both work and play, with crisp, legible text and plenty of detail when watching movies on Netflix. 

The lightweight nature of ChromeOS also means that the IdeaPad Duet 3 just keeps on going, with Lenovo claiming that you’ll get a full 12 hours of work or play on a single charge. All this, despite measuring in at a fairly slender 7.9mm thick and 945g – compared to a regular laptop anyway.

Plus, with stylus support (not included in the box), the Duet 3 represents a budget-friendly alternative to an iPad for budding digital artists. 

So, if you’re in the market for a new laptop/tablet hybrid with enough power to last all day, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is a very tempting choice – especially at its discounted price.

