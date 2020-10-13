The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite is down to just £49.99 for a limited time with this incredible Prime Day deal. The portable speaker would usually set you back £74, meaning you’ll save £24.01 when you shop today on Amazon.

Not only is this the lowest price Amazon has plunged to in the Boom 2 Lite’s lifetime, but it’s also on par with the marketplace’s price for secondhand models of the speaker. You’re basically getting a shiny new speaker for the price of a used one.

Deal: Save 32% on the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite

The Boom 2 Lite is a wireless Bluetooth speaker from audio brand Ultimate Ears. The company is known for packing crisp 360° surround sound into a rugged and portable form and this speaker promises deep, powerful bass. The speaker has a maximum sound level of 90 decibels per ampere and a frequency range of 90 Hz to 20 KHz.

The UE Boom 2 Lite can be paired with up to eight Bluetooth-enabled devices at a time and has a range of up to 100 feet, or 33 metres. You can even hook your Boom 2 Lite up to a second gen Echo Dot to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and TuneIns with the Alexa voice assistant.

The speaker is shockproof and waterproof, and has a 15 hour battery which can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

All you need to take advantage of this fantastic Ultimate Ears speaker deal is an Amazon Prime account. A subscription costs £7.99 a month, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now to access all of this week’s Prime Day deals and premium shipping for free.

Deal: Save 32% on the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite

At 32% off, you don’t want to miss out on this Boom 2 Lite deal. This limited time offer ends on Wednesday night at midnight so be sure to add the speaker to your basket before Prime Day is over.

