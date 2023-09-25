Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The top iPhone 14 deal just got even better

Nick Rayner

Mobiles UK has decided to up the ante of its own deal, bringing down the upfront cost of its 100GB iPhone 14 tariff to make what we already called a bargain, even better.

Mobiles UK was already offering a great value contract for the iPhone 14 in the wake of its successor’s launch, but now it’s even better at just £39 upfront, £28.99 a month and 100GB of data to boot. That’s £10 cheaper on the upfront cost from last week, making the deal ever more tempting.

Even though the iPhone 15 is upon us (and you can expect our review in near future), the iPhone 14 is definitely the better bet right now if you want to upgrade to a modern iPhone at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Not satisfied with already having a highly recommended deal on the iPhone 14, Mobiles UK has made its offer even better by reducing the upfront cost by £10.

On top of the reduced price, the hardware is still undeniably solid. From the versatile camera set-up to Apple’s own super-fast A15 processor, there’s very little about the iPhone 14 to leave you wanting where Apple’s handsets are concerned, unless of course you want to pay a premium for all the extras that the iPhone Pro range offers.

Of course, one of the big appeals of the iPhone 14 is that it’ll still receive software and security updates for many years to come, and it was recently treated to the new iOS 17 software.

From top to bottom, iOS is as refined as it gets in the smartphone world. With iOS 17 released recently, everything from iMessage to Apple Music, Airpods to the Health app, offers a well thought-out experience that makes getting the most out of your phone easy. 

The iPhone 14 itself has some fantastic software features not available in previous models, including the emergency SOS satellite calling as well as car crash detection, two features that you never want to use but there’s certainly peace of mind in knowing that they’re there.

Overall, if you’re looking for great value-for-money on a newer iPhone, this deal is as good as it gets, especially with 100GB of data. The iPhone 15 won’t be this cheap for a long, long time, so if you want an upgrade right now then this is the deal to go for.

