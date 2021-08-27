It’s almost the end of August, which means it’s time for the well-loved long weekend. Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve found some of the best tech you should be looking for this bank holiday weekend.

We’re almost in September, which means we’re closer to the end of Summer and closer to Black Friday. But you don’t have to wait until November to pick up some excellent deals.

Currys PC World is currently running some great deals, cutting up to 50% off selected products in its Epic Deals sale. These include TVs, mobiles, laptops, and household products like fridge freezers and washing machines.

AO, meanwhile, has also got offers in its Summer Sale, cutting up to 50% off products, from laptops to standing mixers. AO also offers delivery for every day of the week and free returns, so nothing is stopping you from checking out a few products if you’re curious.

And if you’re looking for something more mobile-centric, Carphone Warehouse has some great deals on various phones, from Apple’s iPhone 11 to Oppo Find X3 Lite, there are loads of deals, with options to include a SIM.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a handy list of products that we think are worth keeping an eye out for, including TV and audio, mobiles, wearables and more. Make sure you bookmark this page over the weekend to keep an eye out for the deals as they go live.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Still deemed as one of the best smart speakers, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a fantastic and interesting looking speaker that includes a cloud-based smart assistant.

Alexa is great for a smart home and you should have no issues getting your devices to play nice with the Alexa. As a voice assistant, it’s reliable and helpful, able to read your calendars, answer general knowledge questions and warn you about what the weather is up to.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is also great as a speaker, as the extra height in the speaker projects all of the sound forward, not up, so you won’t lose any audio from it bouncing off the wall.

Score: 4.5/5

Fitbit Versa 3

For anyone who is considering starting their fitness journey, the Fitbit Versa 3 is an excellent choice. Boasting GPS tracking and Google Assistant, there’s a lot to love about this smartwatch.

As an upgrade from the Versa 2, there is an in-built speaker in the Versa 3 for audible responses when using the watch with Alexa. The clean UI also makes it easy to keep track of your fitness, and the six-day battery life means you can work out for days on end until the watch will need charging.

Score: 4/5

iPhone 12

While there are newer iPhones on the way, we wouldn’t be shocked if the iPhone 12 experienced a cheeky price drop, considering the iPhone 13 is on its way.

The iPhone 12 is a seriously attractive device. It’s very clean and stylish, and benefits from being lighter and thinner than the iPhone 11. The 12 also utilises an OLED screen, meaning the display has better contrast and is much brighter.

The iPhone 12 feels almost as Pro as the Pro model, and is definitely worth a look, especially during the bank holiday sale season.

Score: 4.5/5

Roku Streambar

It’s the perfect time to start figuring out your home TV set-up, as soon enough the weather will turn on us and it’ll be time to binge-watch the cold weather away.

This is a great choice for people looking to up their TV experience while having a TV that lacks smarts. The Roku Streambar provides some great smart features, including Dolby audio and support for AirPlay 2.

You can stream video and enhance your audio experience with the Streambar, so it really gives you the best of both worlds.

Score: 4/5