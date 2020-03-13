Purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite with a £45.99 saving in this screen protector bundle.

If you’ve been thinking about snatching up a Nintendo Switch Lite and haven’t yet, now is your time to shine with this price drop, seeing the console even cheaper than its ridiculous Black Friday low.

Throwing in a screen protector, this Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise bundle has dropped from £205.98 down to £159.99, getting you the swish Switch Lite console alongside GAMEware tempered glass screen protector to ensure your console stays in good nick.

Nintendo’s exclusively handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch Lite follows in the footsteps of the original Switch hybrid console with a slightly more limited approach to gaming.

Whilst the original hybrid offers the versatility of both handheld and more traditional at-home gaming – with the option for a sort of in-between gaming mode with table top, too – the Switch Lite is geared at those who only see themselves playing Switch titles in handheld mode and want that more affordable option. Not to mention, an even more compact blueprint.

With a 5.5-inch display that offers resolutions of up to 720p, games like The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild look just as stunning on this smaller framework, if not better given a larger pixel density than the larger 6.2-inch display of the original Nintendo Switch. In terms of the size of the console itself, the Switch Lite measures at 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm and weighs 275g, a good 22g lighter than the original.

Here, of course, the Joy-Cons are built into the console, which does you lose a few bits of tech including motion controls and IR sensors. However, if you’re eyeing up the Switch Lite, titles like Just Dance probably don’t appeal anyway.

Offering a more promising battery life than the original Switch (though a more updated version has been introduced to combat this issue), the Switch Lite can hold out anywhere between three to seven hours depending on the title, as well as other confounding variables like screen brightness. This is fantastic, especially if you plan to travel with your Switch Lite, offering a pretty healthy life.

A fantastic, bold console that even leaves those of us in the Trusted Reviews team who already own an original Switch with a desire to purchase this diddly console, at £159.99, it’s definitely increasingly more tempting. Coming with a screen protector too to keep your display looking just as shiny, this really is a great price.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…