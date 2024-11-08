The Surface Pro 11 OLED just got the price cut of a lifetime

Ahead of Black Friday, the top rated Microsoft Surface Pro is seeing an epic deal at Currys.

Nab the Microsoft Surface Pro two-in-one laptop and tablet for just £1149 from Currys and save a massive £400 off its usual RRP.

Save £400 off the top rated Microsoft Surface Pro two-in-one Save £400 and get the Surface Pro two-in-one laptop and tablet for just £1149 in this epic deal from Currys. Currys

Was £1549

Now £1149 View Deal

With a 13-inch touchscreen OLED display, the Surface Pro can be used as either a portable tablet, or if you connect a Surface Pro keyboard (sold separately) it’ll transform into a powerful laptop.

The OLED display is one of the standout features of the device as it is capable of producing excellent colours, impressive HDR performance and can hit high contrast levels with ease.

Running on the premium Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Surface Pro is a seriously impressive device that makes anything from streaming content to multitasking between apps a breeze.

In his review, Editor Max Parker concluded that he was “impressed with its performance in everyday tasks” as “apps open immediately, everything feels smooth and it’s very responsive.”

As a Copilot Plus PC, the Surface Pro is fitted with AI-powered tools that are designed to make your life that much easier. Aside from its built-in chatbot that can understand and process user prompts, Copilot also includes tools such as Cocreator, an image generator that creates designs based on text prompts and Live Captions which generates subtitles for any video you’re watching.

Microsoft promises the Surface Pro should last 14 hours before needing a recharge which we verified to be the case. After a full day of work, Max was left with upwards of 25% of battery remaining.

Overall we gave the Surface Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and awarded it with a Trusted Reviews recommended badge, with Max concluding: “The Surface Pro 11 is a complete device, both an excellent everyday ‘laptop’ and a tablet. It’s fast, with good battery life and plenty of nice touches”.

If you want a flexible laptop that also doubles as a handy tablet then you’d be hard pressed to find a better alternative than the Surface Pro 11. Just remember that the keyboard is sold separately.