The Super Mario Game and Watch has plummeted in price

The modern Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch reissue fully activated our nostalgia chip when it arrived last year. Now the retro Nintendo handheld is activating our bargain senses.

The pocket-friendly machine, which arrived last November, enables folks to enjoy the original Super Mario Bros. 8-bit game as well as The Lost Levels on the move, with one- or alternating two-player modes.

The Argos store on eBay is offering the handheld for £34.99, which is £15 off the RRP, representing one of the best prices we’ve seen since launch.

DEAL: Get the Nintendo Game & Watch for £34.99 (save £15) on eBay

The updated design features with a D-Pad instead of the left and right buttons that arrived with the original 1980 machine – Nintendo’s first ever handheld device. It also includes a digital clock that shows 35 different animations. Hence the name, Game & Watch. The device has a USB-C-charged battery and is so dinky, it’ll comfortably fit inside the top pocket of your shirt.

Of course, there’s no shortage of ways to play the original Super Mario Bros. game. It’s available on the Nintendo Switch, for Switch online subscribers, while there are numerous options for playing the game on retro consoles. However, there’s something just so charming about this handheld that we’re tempted into a purchase.

Although we haven’t reviewed the device at Trusted Reviews – we’ve been too busy with bleeding edge PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games – the reviews for the Game & Watch have been largely excellent.

DEAL: Get the Nintendo Game & Watch for £34.99 (save £15) on eBay

The screen has been praised, along with the high-quality buttons and controls. Even the small speaker has been lauded for the relative sound quality on offer for such an affordable device. It’s almost guaranteed to provide a bit of lockdown fun and will be a great device to bust out once we’re allowed to gather safely again.