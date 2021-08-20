Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The stylish Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has dropped to just £24.99

Looking for a new alarm clock? This might be the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a smart one. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has just dropped to £24.99 at Currys PC World. 

The Smart Clock Essential has seen a £15 price drop on Currys’ eBay storefront. That’s 37% off the smart alarm clock with free delivery on top of the discount. If you’re interested in the smart device, you’ll want to act fast – there are only a limited quantity of clocks available at this price. 

Yesterday, we saw 50% taken off the fully-fledged Lenovo Smart Clock with the other clock reduced to just £29.97 (that deal is still available if you’re interested). 

Now, it’s the Essential’s turn. The Smart Clock Essential is the more affordable version of the standard Lenovo Smart Clock for anyone who doesn’t mind trading in the colour display for a nice discount. 

Despite its lower price, the Essential is packed with handy smart features, including an LED display for the time, a USB port to charge your phone while you sleep and support for the Google Assistant. 

When it comes time to wind down, simply say “Hey Google, goodnight” to prompt Google to set your alarms, switch off your lights and play relaxing music. 

You can choose to wake up to the news, your favourite playlist or the lamp gradually brightening (or tap the clock to get 10 minutes longer in bed). There’s also a built-in night light to guide you if you wake up in the middle of the night. 

The Google Assistant is compatible with over 40,000 smart home gadgets, from smart lights and plugs to baby monitors and thermostats. It also works with Chromecast speakers, so you can use the Assistant in other rooms or ask it to cast a movie to your TV. 

If you like the sound of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, then this is a great deal to pounce on. The Clock has only ever been slightly cheaper at £19.99, but it’s unlikely we’ll see that price reappear until Black Friday rolls around.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

