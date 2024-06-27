The stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 is now temptingly affordable

You can now pick up the impossibly stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 smartwatch at a more affordable price.

We reviewed the Huawei Watch GT 4 last year, and what really stood out to us was how much more ‘watch-like’ it was than most rival smartwatches. It adopts a traditional circular design, with a number of classic navigator watch details around the perimeter of the screen.

Talking of the screen, it’s a glorious 1.43-inch 466 x 466 AMOLED touchscreen that our reviewer found to be “responsive to swipes, taps and presses, offers rich colours, good viewing angles and can be kept on at all times”. That’s all you really need.

We also found that the GT 4 provided strong fitness and sports tracking features, a slick UI courtesy of Huawei’s Harmony OS, and 14-day battery life. Suffice to say, that goes way above and beyond most of its smartwatch rivals.

With a 4 out of 5 score, we reckon that the Huawei Watch GT 4 is the company’s best smartwatch to date, and an interesting alternative to the usual Wear OS crowd – especially if fashion is a priority.