The stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 is now temptingly affordable

Jon Mundy

You can now pick up the impossibly stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 smartwatch at a more affordable price.

Click on that Amazon deal below, and you’ll find the online retailer selling the 46mm GT 4 with a distinctive Green Woven strap for £249. However, if you click the Voucher box below the price, a £24.01 saving will be applied.

All in all, you’ll be paying a heavily discounted £224.99 for one of the sharpest-looking smartwatches on the market.

Save £24.01 on the stylish Huawei Watch GT 4

Save £24.01 on the stylish Huawei Watch GT 4

Amazon is selling the stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 smartwatch at a £24.01 discount when you tick the Voucher box.

  • Amazon
  • Save £24.01
  • Now £224.99
View Deal

We reviewed the Huawei Watch GT 4 last year, and what really stood out to us was how much more ‘watch-like’ it was than most rival smartwatches. It adopts a traditional circular design, with a number of classic navigator watch details around the perimeter of the screen.

Talking of the screen, it’s a glorious 1.43-inch 466 x 466 AMOLED touchscreen that our reviewer found to be “responsive to swipes, taps and presses, offers rich colours, good viewing angles and can be kept on at all times”. That’s all you really need.

We also found that the GT 4 provided strong fitness and sports tracking features, a slick UI courtesy of Huawei’s Harmony OS, and 14-day battery life. Suffice to say, that goes way above and beyond most of its smartwatch rivals.

With a 4 out of 5 score, we reckon that the Huawei Watch GT 4 is the company’s best smartwatch to date, and an interesting alternative to the usual Wear OS crowd – especially if fashion is a priority.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

