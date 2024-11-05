Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now cheaper than a Pixel Watch

It’s now possible to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for cheaper than a Pixel Watch.

Amazon is selling the classy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for £269, which is a 27 percent discount on its £369 launch price. That’s £100 lopped off the price right there.

This should be of particular interest because while Samsung has since replaced the Galaxy Watch 6 with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, it hasn’t replaced the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Classic is an altogether classier, more premium smartwatch than the standard Watch. It features a signature rotating bezel that makes interacting with the Wear OS UI that bit more tactile and satisfying. It also comes with a stylish faux leather strap, though you can swap in most standard 20mm bands with a standard pin clasp.

This 43mm model features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a sapphire crystal coating. It’s also 5ATM rated, meaning it will remain water proof up to 50 metres.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was reviewed by James Stables, a veteran tech journalist and co-founder of Wareable who really knows his smartwatch onions. James awarded the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 4 out of 5, and praised its great design, intuitive rotating bezel, and accurate fitness data.

“If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate,” he concluded. “The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS”.

As we mentioned earlier, it remains unique in the Samsung line-up, and Samsung will continue to support it with major software updates up to 2027, and with important security updates until 2028.

If you own an Android smartphone and are after a smartwatch that hooks up seamlessly whilst looking and feeling extremely smart, this should be a primary contender. Especially given the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now available for a significantly cheaper price ahead of the Black Friday sales festivities.

