The stunning Sonos Roam is now even better thanks to this tasty discount

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The Sonos Roam is one of the best portable speakers you can buy right now and it’s even more tempting thanks to this price drop.

Usually retailing for £159, you can now grab the dinkiest Bluetooth speaker from Sonos for £151.05 using the code ‘PROMOFIVE‘. That’s not a massive saving, but it’s very welcome for a brand new product like the Roam.

Deal: Get the Sonos Roam for £151.05 using the code PROMOFIVE

This deal for the white version of the Roam comes by way of Spatial’s eBay page and includes free delivery. While it is sold via eBay, this is a completely new, unused product.

The Sonos Roam is the brand’s first properly portable speaker and it’s small enough to easily pop in a rucksack. It works via Bluetooth and connects to other Sonos products when you’re at home. There’s AirPlay 2 support for iPhone users and it’s IP67 rated so it can get a bit wet without worry.

Other features include assistant support from Google and Alexa, TruePlay, wireless charging and a USB-C port for wired charging. Sonos is selling its own wireless charger for £44 but any Qi pad you use for your phone should be fine.

We raved about the Sonos Roam during our review, giving it the full five stars. We loved the excellent sound, strong build, easy to use nature and clever selection of features.

In our review verdict we said: “The Roam hits the mark where the Move slightly stumbled in taking Sonos’ sound into the portable arena. It’s sensibly priced given the horde of features it offers.

It sounds terrific with all manner of tracks; it’s easy to use, and the build quality is tough enough to survive outdoors. For existing Sonos owners it makes plenty of sense. For everyone else it’s a satisfying intro into the world of Sonos.”

