During Cyber Week, you could pick up the Sony WH-1000XM3 for as low as £206. With eBay’s latest 10% off discount code PROSPER10, they’re now even cheaper at £185.40.

Another post-Black Friday deal strikes again, allowing you to pick up one of the best pair of wireless headphones on the market for a ridiculously low price. Usually retailing at £330 at full price, the Sony WH-1000XM3’s have been known to fluctuate a lot in price. Now down to £185.40, they’re reduced to their cheapest price yet.

Available to buy via the Digital World International’s eBay store, simply use the discount code PROPSER10 at the checkout and the Sony WH-1000XM3s will be slashed in price from their £206 listing price to £185.40, saving you a further £20.60.

Pledged as pioneers of noise cancellation technology, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones envelope you into a bubble of cosy, quality audio. Helped by the QN1 processor, these headphones from Sony come packing with lots of smarts, able to detect a broader, higher range of frequencies to block out background noise, instantly improving your listening experience.

As well as minimising external noise you don’t want to hear, the QN1 processor also zeroes in on achieving supreme quality, ensuring only the highest resolution of audio is delivered to your ears. Lower audio files can also be upscaled with the DSEE HX able to improve compressed tracks so you’re always hearing the music as it was intended by sound engineers.

Throw into the mix Adaptive Sound Control, the Sony WH-1000XM3s listen out to determine what you’re doing, whether walking or commuting to ensure you have the level of awareness you want. With the Headphones Connect app to boot, you can set your own preferences with the equaliser.

With simple and smart hand gestures, you can tap the exterior of your headphones to control music and make calls, able to keep the jams banging with a battery life of up to an impressive 30 hours.

Now only £185.40, these 10 out of 10 Trusted Reviews rated Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are a top choice and, at this price, are ones to tick off your loved one’s Christmas wish lists.

