The Sony WF-1000XM5 have finally fallen below £200

The WF-1000XM5 are another five-star pair of headphones from Sony, and its best wireless earbud to date. Why are they so good? The noise-cancellation is a step up from the WF-1000XM4, suppressing people’s voices and crushing the noise of big crowds so they’re less noticeable. Wind noise is also better managed so even in windy conditions you’re getting a strong ANC performance.

The sound quality is better than before, dropping the rich bass of the previous model and presenting music with more balanced. Highs are sharper and clearer, the midrange is more detailed and defined, and the bass performance is not as big but comes across as clearer. In our view, they are the best-sounding true wireless buds.

They also have plenty of features that mirror the over-ear WH-1000XM5 with its Speak to Chat mode, Google Fast Pair with Android devices, LDAC Bluetooth streaming, Bluetooth multipoint, adjustable ANC, and 3D audio in the 360 Reality Audio feature. Battery life is around 8 hours, but you can get more with ANC turned off.

