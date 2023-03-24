 large image

The Sony PS5 has got a very rare price drop

It was mere months ago that even buying Sony’s PS5 console was a tricky task due to frustrating stock issues, but now we’re starting to see waves of discounts for the powerful machine.

BT Shop currently has a cracking deal on the PS5, which gets you the console for £469.99, that’s a tasty £10 saving off the £479 RRP.

For those who have held off buying a PS5, either due to dwindling stock or the price, this could finally be enough of a deal to finally make the purchase.

The PS5 needs very little introduction, but for those who need a refresher on one of the very best consoles around here are the basics. This is Sony’s latest console, capable of outputting 4K visuals with 120Hz and ray tracing support. There’s a fast SSD inside for minimal load times, a fantastic DualSense controller and fantastic performance.

In our glowing PS5 review, our expert said “The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or the 4K-capable graphics power. Combine this with a compelling user interface, growing selection of exclusive experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best consoles you can buy right now.

There’s also a deal on the digital version of the console which will set you back £469.99 and includes both the PS5 and the very good Pulse headset, an accessory that typically retails for around £80.

We also reviewed the Pulse 3D headset, saying “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

