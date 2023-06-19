The Sony LinkBuds S just plummeted to £99

If you’re after a solid pair of earbuds for the summer then look no further than this incredible pair from Sony that have just received a major discount.

The Sony LinkBuds S were already a solid mid-range pair with a price tag of £179.99, but right now you can bag your very own set of the true wireless earbuds for just £99 from Very, saving you a whopping £80.99 in the process.

This is easily the cheapest price that we’ve seen Sony’s stylish earbuds sell for, making this a great time to pick them up if you need an affordable set of earbuds to get you through your next long-haul flight or any other travels you have lined up over the summer months.

Sony LinkBuds S Price Crash The Sony LinkBuds S were already a very cost-effective pair of earbuds, but at this significantly lower price they are an absolute steal. Very

Was £179.99

Now £99 View Deal

If you’ve been shopping around for a new pair of earbuds and aren’t too sure how the LinkBuds S stack up against the competition, then allow me to alleviate any concerns. With a solid four-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney, the LinkBuds S are a well-rounded pair that offer some of the best active noise cancellation on the market.

In his review for the LinkBuds S, Kob wrote: “Small in size and available at a more accessible price than the WF-1000XM4, if you’re after a more affordable pair of true wireless buds with good sound, extensive smarts and impressive noise cancellation, the LinkBuds S tick those boxes.”

Given that those sentiments were issued back when the LinkBuds S were available at full price, the pair are now an absolute bargain and you’ll be hard pushed to find a better alternative around the sub-£100 mark.

There’s no telling how long the offer will be available for so if you like the look of it then now’s the best time to strike.