The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade the quality of your home audio setup and experience perfect booming bass for a bargain with this deal on the Sonos Sub Mini wireless subwoofer.

Nab a certified refurbished Sonos Sub Mini directly from the official Sonos eBay storefront and save a massive £140 off its RRP.

Take £140 off the Sonos Sub Mini from the official Sonos store on eBay

  • eBay
  • RRP £429
  • Now £289
View Deal

Sonos explains that all of its refurbished products undergo thorough testing to “guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories.” 

Although just 12-inches tall, the Sonos Sub Mini is a truly powerful subwoofer that can replicate the full-toned and low frequencies of much bigger alternatives thanks to its dual custom woofers found inside the acoustically-sealed cabinet.

The two woofers face inwards to create a force-cancelling effect that neutralises distortion, meaning you will never notice any buzzing or rattling, even with a particularly heavy bassline.

With Trueplay tuning technology you can place the Sonos Sub Mini anywhere in your room and the bass will automatically adapt according to the room’s acoustics, resulting in a bass level that never sounds harsh or flat. 

The Sub Mini is multifunctional too and can be paired with Sonos-compatible bluetooth speakers and even compatible soundbars to level up your home cinema set-up too, with the latter promising sound that’s perfectly synced with your TV.

Setting up the Sub Mini is a breeze as it boasts an iOS or Android app-guided set-up that’ll take you through each step without hassle. 

We gave the Sonos Sub Mini a solid four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “It improved the sound quality of any Sonos speaker it’s paired with, delivering greater range and more bass, while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating.”

Given that the biggest issue with the Sonos Sub Mini is the high price tag, now is the perfect time to invest seeing as the subwoofer has a substantial 33% discount.

