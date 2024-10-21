The Sonos Sub 3 is going cheap after the company’s latest announcement

A subwoofer provides an instant upgrade to your home cinema audio set-up, but they can be a huge commitment financially. That’s why it’s important to jump on deals like this saving on a Sonos Sub 3.

Right now you can save around £120 on the Sonos Sub (Gen 3) at Amazon. The price is down from the £679 asking price and a 17% saving overall. This model launched for £799 back in 2020 so this is a significant saving.

Save on the Sonos Sub 3 The Sonos Sub 4 is out, but you can save £120 on the Sonos Sub 3 over at Amazon. Amazon

Was £699

£579.10 View Deal

Prime members will get fast delivery at no extra cost, meaning you’ll have it in plenty of time for a weekend movie or sports marathon.

So why are we seeing this discount from Sonos’ Amazon store? Well Sonos just introduced a fourth generation Sub with improved internals and a refreshed design. That model costs £799.

If you’d like to see a break down between the on-sale Sonos Sub 3 and the brand new Sonos Sub 4, then we have broken it all down here. Our own Hannah Davies reckons the 4th generation is a minor upgrade, which is a tick in the Pro box for the 3rd gen model on sale here.

Pending our full review, she wrote: “The Sonos Sub 4 feels like a minor upgrade on the Sub 3 that came before it. The design shaves a few kgs off its predecessor and brings a fresh matte finish, while the spec improvements should improve performance and connectivity.”

The Sub 3 will bring you that booming bass for music and home cinema enabling you to both hear and feel the difference when you connect to your Sonos system. Ideally, you’ll have a Sonos soundbar and rear speakers enabling you to simply and seamlessly add the Sonos Sub 3 to your system.

The Sub has the recognisable rectangular ‘O’ shape with rounded corners and a cut out in the middle. It’s compatible with the latest version of the Sonos software too. If you wanna add a little extra bass to your viewing and listening, this is a worthwhile saving.