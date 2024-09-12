Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Roam 2’s price has already tanked

Despite only being on the market for a few months, the Sonos Roam 2 has already taken a massive tumble on its price tag.

The Sonos Roam 2 was something of a surprise announcement during Sonos’ last reveal of new products, having launched alongside the Sonos Ace, and while its updates may be iterative, it’s still one of the best speakers at its price tag.

At its original price of £179, the Sonos Roam 2 was easy to recommend but now it’s an absolute bargain, plummeting to just £135 on Amazon. That’s a massive 25% off the RRP, making this the go-to buy right now for anyone in need of a Bluetooth speaker.

Sonos Roam 2 price cut

Even though it’s only been on the market for a short while, the fantastic Sonos Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker has already received a major reduction on price, making it more of a bargain than ever.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now just £135
View Deal

For anyone in the know, Sonos is synonymous with high-quality audio and the Roam 2 is no exception. The only difference is that this portable speaker lets you enjoy Sonos’ signature sound no matter where you are.

As mentioned before, the differences between the original Roam and the Roam 2 are minimal – there are now separate buttons for the power and Bluetooth pairing, and the pairing process itself is now easier out of the box – but at this price, it’s well worth plumping for the sequel.

In his 4.5-star review for the Sonos Roam 2, Audiovisual Editor Kob Monney wrote: “you still get a very good focus on vocals, with good midrange clarity and detail to pick up. The Roam wasn’t ever the sharpest sounding portable speaker, but for its size, you can pick up on most details in a song.”

While the overall audio quality has been bested slightly by the JBL Charge 5, that speaker doesn’t boast quite the same level of style or portability that the Sonos Roam 2 brings to the table.

Simply put, at just £135 you won’t find a better Bluetooth speaker for the price so if you need something to play your favourite tunes on as the weather gets colder, this is it.

