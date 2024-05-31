The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

For anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment set-up on the cheap, look no further than this phenomenal Sonos soundbar deal.

Courtesy of eBay’s limited time discount, you can nab the Sonos Ray for just £186.15 when quoting the code MAYPAY15 at the checkout. Not only is that the cheapest price I’ve ever seen the Sonos Ray go for, but it’s also the first time I’ve seen it drop below £200 as it typically retails for £279.

All of that means that you’re saving close to £100 on one of the best entry-level soundbars money can buy. Unless you’re looking to splurge on the much pricier Sonos Beam 2, this is definitely worth nabbing to bring out high-quality sound from your TV.

Chances are you’ve already heard of Sonos, particularly as the company recently released its first pair of headphones, and the reason why it’s been so newsworthy is because Sonos is synonymous with putting out some of the best audio products on the market.

From speakers to soundbars, Sonos rarely puts a foot wrong and that remains true despite the Sonos Ray’s more affordable price tag in comparison to what Sonos products usually retail for.

In his 4.5-star review for the Sonos Ray, David Ludlow wrote: “There’s a good degree of wideness to the soundscape. The Ray fills the room nicely, pushing audio out sideways; but sound still feels as though it’s coming from in front of the TV.”

The Ray does a particularly good job of elevating vocal tracks so if you’re the type of person who also runs for the subtitles because mumbled dialogue never comes through clearly, then this should fix that issue.

The Ray is also smaller than most big name soundbars which should allow it to fit easily beneath your TV or within an entertainment unit. The only thing to bear in mind is that the connection isn’t via HDMI but rather an optical cable, although that should free up a HDMI port for other things like streaming devices and games consoles.

Already an easy soundbar to recommend at full price, the Sonos Ray is an absolute bargain below £200, just make sure to use the code MAYPAY15 while the offer is still available.