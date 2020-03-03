The Sonos One smart speaker has received a double discount

Already reduced in this listing, save a further 10% on the Sonos One 2nd Gen with the PETAL10 discount code.

With an RRP of £199, the Sonos One smart speaker has already had £10 knocked off its original price point in this eBay listing, down to £189.

However, it could be yours for just £170.10, a total of £28.10 off, by making the most of the eBay 10% off discount code PETAL10 before it expires this Friday, March 6th. Simply copy and paste at the checkout to redeem this tasty saving on your Sonos One.

An amalgamation of premium audio and AI assistance, the Sonos One smart speaker might just be the one to end them all – or is that a bit too Lord of the Rings?

Likely to check all your boxes, the Sonos One packs all the delightful quality sound of the Sonos Play:1 but with a brain at its core, able to utilise either Alexa or Google Assistant to deliver hands-free controls. Better still, its price point is a lot more affordable than its rival, the Apple Homepod.

Adopting the same cylinder design as the Sonos Play:1, the Sonos One continues to offer a discreet, minimalist package with a swap to its controls on top of the tower. Introducing swish touch controls, this creates a more tactile experience, able to tap to change the volume as well as give a satisfying swipe for skipping to the next track. There’s also the inclusion of a ‘mute’ button for essentially switching off voice assistant if you want a touch more privacy.

In the instance that you do want Alexa or Google Assistant to hear you, the Sonos One packs six microphones. This means the Sonos One is sure to hear your request, able to detect your voice even when music is playing with its echo-cancellation technology.

It’s worth noting that the Sonos One is loaded with the full-fat, ever attentive versions of Alexa and Google Assistant you may have come to expect. Just like on an Echo or Google Nest smart speaker, both AI assistants can do all their usual tasks, including letting you know the weather forecast, controlling other smart appliances like lights and thermostats, as well as playing music with the Sonos One having access to all the usual music streaming culprits.

Much like its exterior, the Sonos One’s innards are the same as the Play:1 with two Class D amplifiers, as well as a two-driver setup – a mid/bass driver and a tweeter, offering a “class-leading audio performance for its size.”

Now down to £170.10, this is a fantastic price for what is essentially a hybrid product from Sonos, functioning as a great start to your Sonos ecosystem with stereo play potential, or a winning addition to your audio set-up.

