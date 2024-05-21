Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Move’s best deal yet has gone completely unnoticed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sonos might have refreshed its Roam speaker today, but the big kahuna, the battery-powered Move speaker might be a better option at this price point.

The Sonos eBay store is selling a refurbished Sonos Move (1st Gen) speaker for just £239. That’s a whopping saving on the original price £399.

Sonos Move (1st Gen) is now just £239

Sonos Move (1st Gen) is now just £239

The original Sonos Move was £399, but now it’s £239. Why? Well Sonos has kindly refurbished this one to get you a great deal via its eBay store.

  • eBay
  • Was £399
  • Now £239 Refurbished
View Deal

Sonos itself is currently selling the Move (1st Gen) new for £299, so this is still an awesome saving on the Move, which came out in 2019 and was succeeded by the second-gen model last year.

The certified refurbished model is sold directly from Sonos and has been certified as refurbished. It also comes with a one-year guarantee from the seller and it’ll be shipped with 2-day delivery.

“Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories,” the seller says.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Move a 4.5 score from a possible five and we loved the ability to finally use a Sonos speaker out and about thanks to its replaceable 11-hour battery and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery also goes into a power-saving mode when not in use.

Sonos Move against the Winter light
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An excellent Bluetooth speaker from Sonos that's well suited to outdoor use

Pros

  • Big, powerful sound
  • Confident bass performance
  • Works like any other Sonos speaker in the home
  • Voice assistant and multi-room capability

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not strictly portable
  • Not the sharpest sounding speaker

It offers big, weighty bass that’s suitable for big open spaces and has an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, while there’s an integrated carry handle for easy transportation.

Otherwise it works like any other Sonos speaker in the home, thanks to Wi-Fi, and there’s a voice assistant and multi-room capability. There’s also the Auto Trueplay feature that tunes the speaker’s sound whether you’re on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy it “you want to extend the Sonos experience into the garden: Sonos Move is best suited for taking it out to the garden or park, so for existing Sonos users the Move would make sense in taking the Sonos experience out of the house without sacrificing on quality.”

You might like…

This Apple Watch 9 deal is too good to pass up

This Apple Watch 9 deal is too good to pass up

Chris Smith 30 mins ago
BeatBot’s anniversary sale makes pool cleaning easier than ever

BeatBot’s anniversary sale makes pool cleaning easier than ever

Nick Rayner 7 hours ago
We’ve found a contract that makes the Pixel 8 Pro affordable

We’ve found a contract that makes the Pixel 8 Pro affordable

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
Deal: Travel light with this super fast 3-in-1 charger

Deal: Travel light with this super fast 3-in-1 charger

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words