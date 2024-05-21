The Sonos Move’s best deal yet has gone completely unnoticed

Sonos might have refreshed its Roam speaker today, but the big kahuna, the battery-powered Move speaker might be a better option at this price point.

The Sonos eBay store is selling a refurbished Sonos Move (1st Gen) speaker for just £239. That’s a whopping saving on the original price £399.

Sonos Move (1st Gen) is now just £239 The original Sonos Move was £399, but now it’s £239. Why? Well Sonos has kindly refurbished this one to get you a great deal via its eBay store. eBay

Was £399

Now £239 Refurbished View Deal

Sonos itself is currently selling the Move (1st Gen) new for £299, so this is still an awesome saving on the Move, which came out in 2019 and was succeeded by the second-gen model last year.

The certified refurbished model is sold directly from Sonos and has been certified as refurbished. It also comes with a one-year guarantee from the seller and it’ll be shipped with 2-day delivery.

“Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories,” the seller says.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Move a 4.5 score from a possible five and we loved the ability to finally use a Sonos speaker out and about thanks to its replaceable 11-hour battery and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery also goes into a power-saving mode when not in use.

An excellent Bluetooth speaker from Sonos that's well suited to outdoor use Pros Big, powerful sound

Confident bass performance

Works like any other Sonos speaker in the home

Voice assistant and multi-room capability Cons Expensive

Not strictly portable

Not the sharpest sounding speaker

It offers big, weighty bass that’s suitable for big open spaces and has an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, while there’s an integrated carry handle for easy transportation.

Otherwise it works like any other Sonos speaker in the home, thanks to Wi-Fi, and there’s a voice assistant and multi-room capability. There’s also the Auto Trueplay feature that tunes the speaker’s sound whether you’re on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy it “you want to extend the Sonos experience into the garden: Sonos Move is best suited for taking it out to the garden or park, so for existing Sonos users the Move would make sense in taking the Sonos experience out of the house without sacrificing on quality.”