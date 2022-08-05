 large image

The Sonos Move just received a rare £100 discount

Anyone on the hunt for an incredible outdoor Bluetooth speaker should check out this amazing £100 discount on the Sonos Move.

This speaker usually retails for £399, but thanks to this great deal from Currys it now costs only £299. Considering we rarely see the Sonos Move come down in price, now is the time to treat yourself to an outstanding outdoor speaker, particularly as we don’t expect it to get another worthwhile reduction until Black Friday.

We gave this speaker an impressive 4.5/5 rating alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge due to its powerful sound and confident bass performance. Our TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney claims that this speaker has a cleaner, more precise sound that can deal with tracks that demonstrate tight bass.

It also comes with a host of features, with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so that you don’t need to lift a finger to select a new album. Plus, it comes with an IP65 rating, which means it can withstand water, dust and even mud, making it a solid companion for the great outdoors.

It is important to note that at 3kg, this is not the most portable of speakers, however, our review claims that the integrated handle on the rear makes it easier to move than you may expect. The svelte shape and sleek design also mean it’s easy to position and it still looks good in most lounges or common spaces.

We would recommend this to anyone who has a garden and wants to enjoy high-quality audio outside. We found that it was easy to use and very sturdy, so it shouldn’t get damaged after being moved back and forth.

Seeing as the Sonos Move rarely has any significant offers attached, especially not a £100 discount, you may want to move fast before this deal vanishes.

