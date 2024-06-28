Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Move just hit an all-time bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The original Sonos Move continues to drop in price and this certified refurbished model is the cheapest price we’ve seen yet.

The official Sonos store on eBay is selling the Sonos Move (Gen 1) for just £199. That’s 50% off the original asking price of £399 when the Move first arrived on the scene brand new.

Sonos Move is 50% off refurbished on eBay

Sonos Move is 50% off refurbished on eBay

The Sonos store on eBay is offering a first-gen Move speaker for £199 right now. That’s 50% off the original asking price. It’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

  • eBay
  • Was £399
  • Now £199
View Deal

Previously the eBay refurbished price was £239, so this represents another £40 off Sonos’ outdoor/indoor speaker that’s as at home on your bookshelf as it is out in the garden for a BBQ – thanks to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery.

The certified refurbished model is sold directly from Sonos and includes a one-year guarantee from the seller. It’ll also be shipped for 2-day delivery.

The listing on eBay assures buyers: “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories,” the seller says.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Move a 4.5 score from a possible five. He loved the ability to take the speaker out and about on the go, thanks to the 11-hour battery and ability to connect to Bluetooth when out of Wi-Fi range. Sound-wise, there’s big weighty bass performance, while an IP57 dust and water resistance rating means it’s respectably resilient to the elements.

Aside from the al fresco audio capabilities, it’s got everything you’d want from a Sonos speaker, including those signature multi-room audio capabilities.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy it “you want to extend the Sonos experience into the garden: Sonos Move is best suited for taking it out to the garden or park, so for existing Sonos users the Move would make sense in taking the Sonos experience out of the house without sacrificing on quality.”

You might like…

Voxi data boost makes it a go-to for cheap mobile deals

Voxi data boost makes it a go-to for cheap mobile deals

Chris Smith 35 mins ago
We’ve found the cheapest price for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

We’ve found the cheapest price for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Hisense just made mini-LED TVs affordable

Hisense just made mini-LED TVs affordable

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
You can now get a Chromebook for just £150

You can now get a Chromebook for just £150

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Is there a better iPhone deal right now than this?

Is there a better iPhone deal right now than this?

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
This Honor 200 Pro deal comes with a free £279.99 speaker

This Honor 200 Pro deal comes with a free £279.99 speaker

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words