The Sonos Move just hit an all-time bargain price

The original Sonos Move continues to drop in price and this certified refurbished model is the cheapest price we’ve seen yet.

The official Sonos store on eBay is selling the Sonos Move (Gen 1) for just £199. That’s 50% off the original asking price of £399 when the Move first arrived on the scene brand new.

Sonos Move is 50% off refurbished on eBay The Sonos store on eBay is offering a first-gen Move speaker for £199 right now. That’s 50% off the original asking price. It’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. eBay

Was £399

Now £199 View Deal

Previously the eBay refurbished price was £239, so this represents another £40 off Sonos’ outdoor/indoor speaker that’s as at home on your bookshelf as it is out in the garden for a BBQ – thanks to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery.

The certified refurbished model is sold directly from Sonos and includes a one-year guarantee from the seller. It’ll also be shipped for 2-day delivery.

The listing on eBay assures buyers: “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories,” the seller says.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Move a 4.5 score from a possible five. He loved the ability to take the speaker out and about on the go, thanks to the 11-hour battery and ability to connect to Bluetooth when out of Wi-Fi range. Sound-wise, there’s big weighty bass performance, while an IP57 dust and water resistance rating means it’s respectably resilient to the elements.

Aside from the al fresco audio capabilities, it’s got everything you’d want from a Sonos speaker, including those signature multi-room audio capabilities.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy it “you want to extend the Sonos experience into the garden: Sonos Move is best suited for taking it out to the garden or park, so for existing Sonos users the Move would make sense in taking the Sonos experience out of the house without sacrificing on quality.”