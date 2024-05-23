Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Era 300 just got the price cut we’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sonos price cuts can be rarer than rocking horse poop, especially on new-generation products like the booming Sonos Era 300.

Right now Argos is offering £100 off the Sonos Era 300. The price is down from £449 to just £349 for a limited time.

The incredible Sonos Era 300 is £100 off

The incredible Sonos Era 300 is £100 off

Sonos’ brilliant in-home speaker is £100 off at Argos right now. You can bundle up and save an extra 10%

  • Argos
  • Was £449
  • Now £349
View Deal

Better still, if you bundle two Sonos Era 300 speakers to create a stereo pair, you can save a further 10% on the sale price and get both for £628.20, which is just £314.10 each.

If you order it now, you can pick it up from your local Argos ASAP and have it in time for the Bank Holiday weekend BBQs and have sizzling tunes to accompany the sizzling sausages. There’s free store collection or home delivery from £3.95.

We revisited our Sonos Era 300 review in April this year and absolutely loved the expansive Dolby Atmos 3D sound presentation. Our reviewer was really fond of the clear, detailed and balanced audio. The attractive, unique design and quick Tuneplay to suit the in-room environment was a great bonus.

Sonos Era 300 update main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Sonos' wireless speaker reaches the Atmos-sphere

Pros

  • Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation
  • Clear, detailed, and balanced audio
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Noteworthy looks

Cons

  • Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal
  • Some will find it too expensive
  • Adapters are optional extras

Trusted Reviews’ AV editor Kob Monney said of all the Dolby Atmos speakers to have hit the market, the Sonos Era 300 may be the one to do the format the most justice.

He says: “The Sonos Era 300 produces an expansive performance with Atmos content with some neat spatial audio tricks. There aren’t many Atmos wireless speakers, but this is a fine example of it.”

Before concluding: “For Sonos owners I think it is [worth the cost], and that it can pull duties as a surround speaker will appeal to those looking to build a Sonos-centric home theatre set-up. There’s no doubting the expense but when the Sonos Era 300 is good, it is very good.”

You might like…

Get a free Pixel Watch with this 300GB Pixel 8 deal

Get a free Pixel Watch with this 300GB Pixel 8 deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Nothing’s budget smartwatch just got even cheaper

Nothing’s budget smartwatch just got even cheaper

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Starting a YouTube channel? This Sony camera deal is for you

Starting a YouTube channel? This Sony camera deal is for you

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This Bosch vacuum deal leaves Dyson in the dust

This Bosch vacuum deal leaves Dyson in the dust

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Sonos Move’s best deal yet has gone completely unnoticed

The Sonos Move’s best deal yet has gone completely unnoticed

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This Apple Watch 9 deal is too good to pass up

This Apple Watch 9 deal is too good to pass up

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words