The Sonos Era 300 just got the price cut we’ve been waiting for

Sonos price cuts can be rarer than rocking horse poop, especially on new-generation products like the booming Sonos Era 300.

Right now Argos is offering £100 off the Sonos Era 300. The price is down from £449 to just £349 for a limited time.

Better still, if you bundle two Sonos Era 300 speakers to create a stereo pair, you can save a further 10% on the sale price and get both for £628.20, which is just £314.10 each.

If you order it now, you can pick it up from your local Argos ASAP and have it in time for the Bank Holiday weekend BBQs and have sizzling tunes to accompany the sizzling sausages. There’s free store collection or home delivery from £3.95.

We revisited our Sonos Era 300 review in April this year and absolutely loved the expansive Dolby Atmos 3D sound presentation. Our reviewer was really fond of the clear, detailed and balanced audio. The attractive, unique design and quick Tuneplay to suit the in-room environment was a great bonus.

Sonos' wireless speaker reaches the Atmos-sphere Pros Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation

Clear, detailed, and balanced audio

Quick Tune Trueplay

Noteworthy looks Cons Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal

Some will find it too expensive

Adapters are optional extras

Trusted Reviews’ AV editor Kob Monney said of all the Dolby Atmos speakers to have hit the market, the Sonos Era 300 may be the one to do the format the most justice.

He says: “The Sonos Era 300 produces an expansive performance with Atmos content with some neat spatial audio tricks. There aren’t many Atmos wireless speakers, but this is a fine example of it.”

Before concluding: “For Sonos owners I think it is [worth the cost], and that it can pull duties as a surround speaker will appeal to those looking to build a Sonos-centric home theatre set-up. There’s no doubting the expense but when the Sonos Era 300 is good, it is very good.”