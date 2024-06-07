Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Era 100 just keeps on getting cheaper

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Sonos Era 100 is one of the best speakers around, and it just seems to be dropping in price daily at the moment.

To go along with the launch of its Sonos Ace headphones, the brand known for its multi-room speaker systems has been slashing prices across its range. We’ve already seen the Era 100 drop to below £200 in the past few, and today (June 7) it’s dropped even lower.

Amazon is now offering the speaker, which can be used independently or grouped as part of a wider Sonos line, for £191.67 – a hefty saving of nearly £60 off its RRP.

It is labelled as a ‘Limited Time Deal’, so you’ll want to act fast before either Amazon sells out of its stock or the price goes up again.

Save £57.33! Sonos Era 100 Now Only £191.67 – That’s 23% Off!

Save £57.33! Sonos Era 100 Now Only £191.67 – That’s 23% Off!

Grab the highly-rated Sonos Era 100 at a fantastic deal on Amazon! Currently reduced by £57.33, you can now get this premium product for just £191.67. That’s a whopping 23% off! Don’t miss out on this incredible offer!

  • Amazon
  • Save 23%
  • £191.67
View Deal

After spending much of its time around RRP or just below, the Era 100 has been crashing in price over the past few weeks. This is the lowest we’ve seen it go for on Amazon though, and it’s a fantastic deal for a speaker we’ve thoroughly reviewed and can really recommend.

Is the Sonos Era 100 worth buying?

Sonos Era 100 new main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Bringing the bass to Sonos' smallest home speaker

Pros

  • More emphatic bass delivery than the One
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Supports Bluetooth connectivity
  • Wider sweet spot
  • Excellent app interface

Cons

  • Hike up in price
  • Arguably too bassy
  • No adapters included with speaker

The Sonos Era 100 is an upgrade and a rebrand of the Sonos One speaker. It’s sleeker, with a taller and more rounded appearance. It looks great and is subtle enough to smartly blend into a room. There’s a USB-C port on the back for connecting something like a turntable and, unlike the One, has Bluetooth so guests can easily connect up without faffing about with the Sonos app,

There’s Alexa and Sonos Voice control for hands-free playback, Quick Tune for adapting the audio to your room and can be paired with a second unit for even better audio.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 100 review

You might like…

We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Anker’s lightning fast Prime Power Bank is now even cheaper

Anker’s lightning fast Prime Power Bank is now even cheaper

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
You can now get a 50-inch 4K TV for just £265

You can now get a 50-inch 4K TV for just £265

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This Pixel 7a deal is the ultimate bargain upgrade

This Pixel 7a deal is the ultimate bargain upgrade

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words