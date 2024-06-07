The Sonos Era 100 just keeps on getting cheaper

The Sonos Era 100 is one of the best speakers around, and it just seems to be dropping in price daily at the moment.

To go along with the launch of its Sonos Ace headphones, the brand known for its multi-room speaker systems has been slashing prices across its range. We’ve already seen the Era 100 drop to below £200 in the past few, and today (June 7) it’s dropped even lower.

Amazon is now offering the speaker, which can be used independently or grouped as part of a wider Sonos line, for £191.67 – a hefty saving of nearly £60 off its RRP.

It is labelled as a ‘Limited Time Deal’, so you’ll want to act fast before either Amazon sells out of its stock or the price goes up again.

After spending much of its time around RRP or just below, the Era 100 has been crashing in price over the past few weeks. This is the lowest we’ve seen it go for on Amazon though, and it’s a fantastic deal for a speaker we’ve thoroughly reviewed and can really recommend.

Is the Sonos Era 100 worth buying?

Bringing the bass to Sonos' smallest home speaker Pros More emphatic bass delivery than the One

Quick Tune Trueplay

Supports Bluetooth connectivity

Wider sweet spot

Excellent app interface Cons Hike up in price

Arguably too bassy

No adapters included with speaker

The Sonos Era 100 is an upgrade and a rebrand of the Sonos One speaker. It’s sleeker, with a taller and more rounded appearance. It looks great and is subtle enough to smartly blend into a room. There’s a USB-C port on the back for connecting something like a turntable and, unlike the One, has Bluetooth so guests can easily connect up without faffing about with the Sonos app,

There’s Alexa and Sonos Voice control for hands-free playback, Quick Tune for adapting the audio to your room and can be paired with a second unit for even better audio.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 100 review