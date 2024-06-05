The Sonos Era 100 is on sale at a seriously tempting price

Get your house ready for summer parties and get-togethers with this incredible deal on the Sonos Era 100.

Boasting a 47% faster processor than its predecessor and a next-gen dual-tweeter acoustic architecture, the Sonos Era 100 is able to produce detailed stereo separation and impressive deepened bass.

With just a tap in the Sonos app you can activate Trueplay tuning technology which analyses the unique acoustics of your space and optimises the speaker’s EQ.

Setting up the Era 100 takes a matter of seconds and requires you to plug in the power cable, connect your smartphone or tablet to Wi-Fi and open the Sonos app. From here you can stream from all your favourite services such as Spotify or Apple Music, pair a Bluetooth device and connect to a turntable using an auxiliary cable.

Its compact design, which features recycled plastics and energy-saving technology, allows you to place the speaker wherever you want. You can immerse yourself in an even wider soundstage by pairing the Era 100 with another Sonos speaker.

We gave the Sonos Era 100 a 4.5-star rating with AV Editor Kob Monney hailing the device as a “fine upgrade in several ways” over the Era 100’s predecessor and “benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and a spate of more accessible features.”

Kob continued: “The increase in bass makes it more of a mainstream-sounding speaker than the previous mode, giving music genres such as R&B, Hip Hop and Pop more impact and excitement.”

If you need a new compact speaker that doesn’t compromise on sound quality then you should seriously consider the Sonos Era 100, especially as it is currently seeing a generous 22% discount from Amazon.