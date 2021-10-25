The Sonos Beam Gen 2 gets its first major discount

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar has just got one of its first price drops.

It’s time to upgrade your setup before the cold months come in; the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now only £404.10 with the code BAG10NOW, so you can pick up this quality soundbar well in time for Christmas. This is down from the £449 price it launched at.

This soundbar features Sonos TruePlay, which helps balance sound automatically for both films and music, giving you a more immersive experience while you binge your favourite show.

Snatch up the Sonos Beam 2nd Gen with this new deal With impressively balanced and immersive audio quality, the Sonos Beam 2nd Gen improves on its predecessor to bring you an even better audio experience, now for a fraction of the price. Peter Tyson

£404.10 with code BAG10NOW

Was £449 View Deal

This version of the Beam utilises HDMI eARC, which has higher bandwidth and supports lossless audio formats like Dolby Atmos. This is an improvement on the Beam that came before – which only used the HDMI ARC input.

`Don’t be misled by the Sonos Beam’s smaller size, these speakers still sound exceptionally good and have a surprising amount of bass, alongside the feeling that the audio is wrapping around you as you watch TV.

Plus, this model can also run either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you don’t need additional smart speakers in your house, with the added benefit of controlling your TV without having to get off the sofa.

You can control the Sonos Beam through your TV and your phone, so you don’t have to worry about adding another pesky remote to your collection.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 earned a respectable 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews recommended badge, with the balanced audio quality and excellent size being key additions.

The verdict reads: “A step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support.”

So anyone who’s been hankering for a new audio setup should consider the Sonos Beam 2nd Gen, you’ll be one step closer to getting a truly immersive listening experience, and at a discounted price.