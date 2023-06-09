Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Beam 2 has had a hefty price drop for a very limited time

Max Parker
Editor

If you’ve had your eye on the Sonos Beam Gen 2, but weren’t a fan of the price, then this deal is for you.

Spatialonline’s eBay store is currently offering £52.35 off the £349 price of the Sonos Beam 2, bringing it down to a far more compelling £296.65.

To bag this tempting price, you’ll need to enter the code SUNNY15 at checkout and it expires on June 12 or until it sells out, so you’ll want to act fast to save on this truly excellent soundbar.

While it is sold on eBay, this is a completely new product (rather than used or refurbished) and there’s free postage too – can’t say fairer than that.

An easy way to improve the audio from your TV, the Beam 2 supports Dolby Atmos tech for a very immersive sound that really adds an extra dimension to supported movies and other content. Once you’ve watched a film with Atmos sound, it can be hard to go back.

We were thoroughly impressed with the audio when we reviewed the Beam 2, but there’s more to this soundbar. It also acts like any other Sonos product, allowing to group multiple devices together to create multiroom sound. Music sounds great from the Beam too.

It’s easy to set up and controlled via the Sonos app from a phone or tablet. Inside the app you can tweak settings and connect multiple music services for easy access.

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review, our expert said “A step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support. Loud, nicely balanced and capable of bringing a cinematic experience, this soundbar is a great addition to a smaller or secondary TV. The single HDMI eARC input may be limiting for some, though, and DTS support is missing, although due later in the year.”

