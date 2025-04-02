:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Sonos Arc soundbar has been slashed to its lowest price ever

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Sonos makes some of our favourite home speakers, and the brand’s soundbars are excellent too – especially when they’re available at bargain prices.

Various retailers, including Amazon, have slashed the price of the Sonos Arc, bringing it down 33% from $899 to $599. That huge $300 saving represents the biggest drop we’ve spotted for the all-in-one home theatre solution.

The Sonos Arc is a great pick if you want to improve the likely poor sound from your TV, but aren’t fussed about wiring up speakers all around your living room.

A soundbar is a much simpler solution: just plug the Arc into your TV, connect it up to the Sonos app, and you’re away. No extras required.

Housed inside the sleek cylindrical body are eight woofers, three tweeters and a pair of upward-firing speakers that enable Dolby Atmos audio. This means you’ll have room-filling, immersive audio – a huge upgrade on any built-in TV speakers.

Like other Sonos products, the Arc can also act as a standalone speaker for music. You can beam your tunes directly from supported apps like Spotify, or connect up other services like Audible to the Sonos app and play content that way. There’s AirPlay 2 for those using Apple gear, plus voice assistants from Google and Amazon.

When we reviewed the Sonos Arc, we awarded it a very impressive 4.5/5 stars – alongside a well-deserved Recommended badge. Our expert reviewer had particular praise for the ‘expansive, well-defined and invigorating sound’, plus the good impression of height in Atmos playback and the nice variety of controls.

The Arc isn’t the latest soundbar from Sonos – that honor goes to the Arc Ultra – however, the huge price disparity between the two products means the Arc is the savvy choice for anyone who wants to invest in a Dolby Atmos setup, without breaking the bank too much.

