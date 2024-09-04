Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sonos Ace headphones are at their lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re heading off on a last-minute holiday or just need a solid pair of headphones for your commute, the Sonos Ace are a smart pick – especially with this latest discount.

Get the Sonos Ace headphones for just £367.98 from Amazon and save over £81 on its RRP. This is the lowest we’ve seen the headphones retail for on Amazon, so we’d recommend acting fast to avoid missing out as this price might not stick around for too long.

The Sonos Ace headphones are packed with premium features including active noise cancellation (ANC), good battery life and immersive, spatial audio.

Thanks to the custom-designed driver, the headphones boast an excellent and precise audio quality, plus the acoustic architecture enhances the bass response of each driver, revealing richness and depth in your music. 

Its Active Noise Cancellation uses six microphones to pinpoint and remove external noises to provide maximum audio immersion. In fact, in his review, AV Editor Kob Monney found the ANC “fought well […] on the London Underground” and “handles wind noise excellently”. 

When you need to listen to your surroundings, simply enable Aware Mode to quickly let in the ambient sounds. Kob found Aware Mode “sounds impressively natural to the point where there’s little difference between wearing the headphones or taking them off.”

The Sonos Ace offers up to 30 hours of battery life even when ANC is turned on. If you ever find yourself low on battery but need to rush out of the house, then a super quick three minute charge results in up to three hours of extended life. 

Design-wise, the Sonos Ace earcups are made with plush memory foam and boast an extendable headband to offer a bespoke fit.

We gave the Sonos Ace a four-star rating with Kob hailing the headphones as “the comfiest headphones [he’s] worn.” 

If you need a new pair of headphones that boast ANC capability, excellent audio quality and are especially comfortable to wear for prolonged periods, then you couldn’t do much better than the Sonos Ace.

