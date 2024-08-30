Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The smart Pixel Watch is now even cheaper than a Fitbit

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want a cheap and easy way to track your health and fitness data? The sleek Google Pixel Watch is a great choice. 

Save a massive £210 and get the Google Pixel Watch for just £129 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That price takes it below the Fitbit Versa, a device with far fewer features.

If you’re getting started on your health and fitness journey, whether you’ve been taking part in your local park run and want to log your progress or you just want an easy way to keep an eye on your heart rate, the Pixel Watch is the perfect entry-level smartwatch to assist you. 

Using various Fitbit services and numerous sensors, the Pixel Watch can not only track your workouts and provide useful insights into your progress, but it also measures your health metrics too. 

The entry-level Google Pixel Watch is now 62% off

The entry-level Google Pixel Watch is now 62% off

Whether you’re just getting started on your health and fitness journey, or just want a budget-friendly smartwatch to keep you motivated, the Google Pixel Watch is a great choice.

  • Amazon
  • Was £339
  • Now £129
View Deal

The Pixel Watch has all-day activity tracking and auto workout mode, which means you can exercise without needing to go through a lengthy process of setting the watch up. There are over 40 exercises to try, helping you broaden your horizons and find your new favourite workout.

You can monitor your heart rate with the dedicated ECG app, which has AFib detection to analyse your heart rhythm and identify any irregularities. 

The heart rate monitor also helps you track your stress levels, provides you with a stress management score, and offers advice on how to cope with stress. There’s also Mindfulness content available plus Mood Logging to help you understand your emotions and support your mental health. 

Upgrade to a Fitbit Premium subscription and you’ll receive your Daily Readiness score every morning. This is a personalised report from Fitbit which uses your activity and health data and tells you whether you should prioritise recovery or opt for a workout instead.  

Aside from health and fitness tracking, the Google Pixel Watch comes with all the expected Google apps like Google Assistant, Wallet for NFC payments, Maps, Gmail and Calendar. It also has access to the Play Store, allowing you to download extra apps such as WhatsApp, Strava and Spotify.

If you’re looking for an entry-level smartwatch that offers an easy way to track your health and fitness, then you should seriously consider the Pixel Watch.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

