The Skyward Sword HD Steelbook Edition has just plummeted in price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Thanks to a discount code that just went live on eBay, you can bag The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD with a steelbook and keyring for just £35.88.

Available via ShopTo’s eBay store, all you have to do to receive the discount is quote the code SAVE20 at the checkout and you’ll be enjoying some Zelda-goodness in no-time.

Deal: Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD w/ Steelbook for just £35.88 (use code SAVE20)

It’s also worth pointing out that the Skyward Sword HD Steelbook Edition typically has an RRP of £49.99, so the deal is a lot better than what ShopTo’s original price would have you believe. Usually it takes several months for a mainline Zelda title to drop in price, but being able to nab almost £15 off Skyward Sword HD just a week after its release is just too good to pass up.

Skyward Sword might not be remembered as fondly as say Breath of the Wild or Ocarina of Time, but it is still one of the best modern Zelda games and one that’s definitely worth picking up if you missed out on it the first time around.

Set before the events of any other Legend of Zelda game (that’s right, Skyward Sword is at the beginning of the Zelda timeline), this game’s version of Link lives high above the clouds in the floating village of Skyloft. As you might expect, it isn’t long until Link’s friend Zelda goes missing and he is forced to explore the world below to rescue his friend.

What really sets this title apart from any other Zelda game however is its use of motion controls. Fighting is no longer a case of just button mashing where appropriate, players will now have to think very carefully as Link’s strikes are matched 1:1 with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.

Deal: Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD w/ Steelbook for just £35.88 (use code SAVE20)

In his 4.5-star review for Skyward Sword, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a fantastic remake, with Nintendo elevating the visuals and adding many quality-of-life improvements. The introduction of physical controls is the best addition, providing a secondary option for those who despise motion controls. With some of the best dungeons in the series, and a unique take on combat, Skyward Sword HD is a must-play for Zelda fans and Switch owners.”

Skyward Sword HD was already an easy recommendation, but with a hefty discount on top – not to mention the steelbook and keyring thrown in – it’s the perfect buy for Switch owners right now.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
