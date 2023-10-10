The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is back to its Black Friday price

Samsung makes some of the very best high-end Android tablets, it also makes some of the biggest.

As part of its latest Prime Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the huge Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet down to £799. That works out as a hefty 33% saving off the RRP, and the lowest price we’ve seen this device drop to since Black Friday 2022.

Over the past three months, this tablet has hovered around the £949 mark, occasionally jumping over £1000 but never this low.

With its 14.6-inch OLED display, this tablet has one of the biggest screens on the market making it an ideal choice for media watching, games and creative tasks.

Save 33%

£799 View Deal

As with all these Prime Day deals, you will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here. Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our huge live blog.

How good is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra?

Samsung goes big…very big Pros Large screen is perfect for streaming movies and playing games

Fast performance

Great work from Samsung makes it quick and easy to scribble notes using the included S Pen

The DeX desktop view is a welcome bonus when you need to do basic office work Cons The big screen means demanding tasks like gaming put a serious drain on its battery

Not a lot of creative apps on Google’s official app store compared to iPadOS

As you can see from the above review summary, we awarded the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra a Recommended badge and had plenty of praise for the large tablet.

Our expert reviewer loved the large display – which remains one of the biggest you’ll find on any tablet – alongside the snappy performance from the Snapdragon chip and the welcome, and included, S Pen.

We also really enjoyed using the DeX desktop mode, which goes about turning the Android operating system into something more akin to a traditional laptop. As a result, this is one of the best tablets on the market for those looking for a modern laptop replacement.

