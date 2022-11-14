The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big Android tablet to beat at this price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has fallen ahead of Black Friday, making it a very appealing prospect.

If you’re looking for a high-performance large-screen Android tablet, then the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is likely to fulfil your needs, and this deal sees it available for a much cheaper price than usual.

With £170 wiped off the RRP, you can now grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for £729, making it a good purchase given the very high specs that it boasts.

However if it’s still a bit beyond your buying power, or you’re looking for something a little different, then just check out our Black Friday hub page for the latest information ahead of the mega annual sales event.

Can you resist a £170 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus? The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is a highly capable tablet that has a large 12.4-inch screen and has S-Pen support for extra creativity. This incredible deal sees the price fall from £899 all the way down to £729, giving you a saving of £170. Currys

Was £899

Now £729 View Deal

The build quality both looked premium and felt robust in the hand when we tried out the device, which is exactly what you’d want, while that all-important screen boasted plenty of positives including its 120Hz refresh rate, a high 2800×1752 resolution, and S-Pen support so that you can make use of the precision of a stylus.

With such a sharp and smooth screen, it will be a pleasure to watch high-end content or tackle the next art project, while its 12.4-inch display makes it immersive without being too cumbersome.

There’s also a massive 10,09mAh battery on board, so it should stay the course if you’re using it for an extended period of time.

While it does support multi-window apps for efficient multi-tasking, we have sometimes felt underwhelmed by Android software on tablets, at least in comparison to Apple’s iPadOS, so you might want to consider which of these systems you’d prefer before you take the plunge of buying a new tablet.

If you’re looking for a highly capable Android tablet with an entrancing large sceen then there aren’t make better options out there than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, especially in light of this incredible £170 saving on its RRP.